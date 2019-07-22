Watch the newest commercials on TV from Gatorade, Snickers, Baskin-Robbins and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 18.
A few highlights: J. J. Watt of the Houston Texans (who, unfortunately, just got put on the PUP list as NFL training camp season begins, Sports Illustrated reports) offers some advice about finding a rival to motivate you in Gatorade’s latest. Baskin-Robbins hypes its new Scoops Ahoy USS Butterscotch flavor in a faux-grainy, retro-styled spot. And Snickers gets the Adult Swim treatment in a daffy animated commercial that first aired during Cartoon Network’s evening programming block.