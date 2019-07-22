Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Gatorade, Snickers, Baskin-Robbins and more

Published on July 22, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 18.

A few highlights: J. J. Watt of the Houston Texans (who, unfortunately, just got put on the PUP list as NFL training camp season begins, Sports Illustrated reports) offers some advice about finding a rival to motivate you in Gatorade’s latest. Baskin-Robbins hypes its new Scoops Ahoy USS Butterscotch flavor in a faux-grainy, retro-styled spot. And Snickers gets the Adult Swim treatment in a daffy animated commercial that first aired during Cartoon Network’s evening programming block.

Make Your Rival Your Fuel
Gatorade: Make Your Rival Your Fuel
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Gatorade data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,008,572,929 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,942,846 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.41
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Adult Swim: Action Team Unite!
Snickers: Adult Swim: Action Team Unite!
Premiered on: American Dad, Adult Swim
Snickers data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 687,438,632 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,230,237 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.79
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sailing Into Scoops Ahoy
Baskin-Robbins: Sailing Into Scoops Ahoy
Premiered on: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, BET
Baskin-Robbins data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 280,503,281 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,898,503 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.95
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Future Is What We Make It: Incredible Things
Honeywell Aerospace: The Future Is What We Make It: Incredible Things
Premiered on: 2019 Tour de France, NBC Sports
Honeywell Aerospace data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 102,565,401 (51% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,431,567 (54% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.88
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)
Unbeaten Around the World
Olay: Unbeaten Around the World
Premiered on: ABC World News Now, ABC
Olay data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,114,058,757 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,961,077 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.96
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

