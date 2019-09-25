Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from LinkedIn, Walmart, Facebook and more

Published on September 25, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 23.

A few highlights: LinkedIn promotes LinkedIn Jobs with a testimonial from a business owner who used it to quickly fill a position. Walmart wants you to “harvest all the fall savings” on everything from a chicken thighs family pack to its house-brand Marketside Soup. And some fuzzy old friends help Facebook hype its Portal device (Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “The Muppets are back together again, thanks to Facebook Portal”).

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

No Pain, No Gain
Culturelle: No Pain, No Gain
Premiered on: Full House, [email protected]
Culturelle data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 206,123,476 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,604,749 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.35
Attention Index: 145 (45% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Trick or Treat
Butterfinger: Trick or Treat
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
Butterfinger data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 231,901,850 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,696,519 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.98
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A Very Muppet Portal Launch
Portal from Facebook: A Very Muppet Portal Launch
Premiered on: All Rise, CBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Post a Job: Diliana
LinkedIn: Post a Job: Diliana
Premiered on: The Aftermath, NFL Network
LinkedIn data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,321,380 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $568,902 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.10
Attention Index: 166 (66% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Harvest the Fall Savings
Walmart: Harvest the Fall Savings
Premiered on: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, BET
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,542,227,091 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,599,288 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.74
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

