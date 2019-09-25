Watch the newest commercials on TV from LinkedIn, Walmart, Facebook and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 23.
A few highlights: LinkedIn promotes LinkedIn Jobs with a testimonial from a business owner who used it to quickly fill a position. Walmart wants you to “harvest all the fall savings” on everything from a chicken thighs family pack to its house-brand Marketside Soup. And some fuzzy old friends help Facebook hype its Portal device (Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “The Muppets are back together again, thanks to Facebook Portal”).