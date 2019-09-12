Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nintendo, SoFi, Overstock and more

Published on September 12, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 10.

A few highlights: Nintendo positions the Switch as a friendship-centric gaming platform in a spot that focuses on girl gamers. SoFi, the online personal finance company, says that it’s refinanced more than $25 billion in student loans. And Overstock wants you to check out the “thousands of deals on stylish home essentials” available during its Red Tag Sale.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Alarm Clock
Thomas': Alarm Clock
Premiered on: ¡Despierta América!, Univision
Thomas' data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,870,735 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $41,515 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.14
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
How We Play: Mario Kart 8
Nintendo: How We Play: Mario Kart 8
Premiered on: Teen Titans Go!, Cartoon Network
Nintendo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 61,850,864 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $315,861 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.58
Attention Index: 70 (30% more interruptions than avg.)
Ditch the Debt Life
SoFi: Ditch the Debt Life
Premiered on: CNN Newsroom With Brooke Baldwin, CNN
SoFi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 220,302,280 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,340,595 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.96
Attention Index: 49 (51% more interruptions than avg.)
Bring Smiles to Every Table
Maruchan: Bring Smiles to Every Table
Premiered on: Living Single, TV ONE
Maruchan data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,096,346 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $358 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.68
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Red Tag Sale: Fall Into Savings
Overstock.com: Red Tag Sale: Fall Into Savings
Premiered on: Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation, HGTV
Overstock.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 437,111,325 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,049,126 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.08
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

