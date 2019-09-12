Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nintendo, SoFi, Overstock and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 10.
A few highlights: Nintendo positions the Switch as a friendship-centric gaming platform in a spot that focuses on girl gamers. SoFi, the online personal finance company, says that it’s refinanced more than $25 billion in student loans. And Overstock wants you to check out the “thousands of deals on stylish home essentials” available during its Red Tag Sale.