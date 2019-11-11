Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Pier 1, the NFL and more

Published on November 11, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 7.

A few highlights: A rescue dog with a curious resemblance to Chewbacca stars in Samsung’s latest Star Wars-themed 0:30 spot. (Samsung also released a one-minute version, which offers more context, on YouTube today.) A woman reveals some “big news” (or tries to, anyway) in a holiday-themed Pier 1 ad. And NFL stars send handwritten letters of thanks to military veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Connect Your Galaxy This Holiday
Samsung Mobile: Connect Your Galaxy This Holiday
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,867,581,544 (39% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $37,172,565 (29% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.67
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Real Down Payment
DriveTime: Real Down Payment
Premiered on: All of Us, TV ONE
DriveTime data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 318,300,974 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,361,921 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.37
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Discover the Joy of Holiday!
Pier 1 Imports: Discover the Joy of Holiday!
Premiered on: Best House on the Block, HGTV
Pier 1 Imports data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 267,182,062 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,696,006 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.14
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Salute to Service: Letters
NFL: Salute to Service: Letters
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
NFL data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,740,747,179 (45% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,323,313 (33% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.11
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Made for Cassie
USAA: Made for Cassie
Premiered on: The Bourne Identity, AMC
USAA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,759,662,200 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,600,624 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.10
Attention Index: 130 (30% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

