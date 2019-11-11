Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Pier 1, the NFL and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 7.
A few highlights: A rescue dog with a curious resemblance to Chewbacca stars in Samsung’s latest Star Wars-themed 0:30 spot. (Samsung also released a one-minute version, which offers more context, on YouTube today.) A woman reveals some “big news” (or tries to, anyway) in a holiday-themed Pier 1 ad. And NFL stars send handwritten letters of thanks to military veterans in honor of Veterans Day.