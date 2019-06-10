Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Walmart, ADT and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 6.
A few highlights: A mom talks about why she chose Verizon’s “Just Kids” plan for her two daughters. Walmart calls attention to its support of entrepreneurs in a commercial that says the retailer is “committed to investing $250 billion into products that support American job creation.” And the stars of HGTV’s “Property Brothers,” Jonathan and Drew Scott, help ADT promote its home-security systems.