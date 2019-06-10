Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Walmart, ADT and more

Published on June 10, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 6.

A few highlights: A mom talks about why she chose Verizon’s “Just Kids” plan for her two daughters. Walmart calls attention to its support of entrepreneurs in a commercial that says the retailer is “committed to investing $250 billion into products that support American job creation.” And the stars of HGTV’s “Property Brothers,” Jonathan and Drew Scott, help ADT promote its home-security systems.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Product Performance Review: The Perfect Granola
Walmart: Product Performance Review: The Perfect Granola
Premiered on: Hart to Hart, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,388,821,292 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,054,423 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.49
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Why Khatija Chose Verizon
Verizon: Why Khatija Chose Verizon
Premiered on: First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright, Fox Sports 1
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,892,053,613 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,380,569 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.80
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Moving Season Is ADT Season
ADT: Moving Season Is ADT Season
Premiered on: Antiques Road Trip, Ovation
ADT data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 374,005,653 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,101,121 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.49
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Want to Brain Better?
Neuriva: Want to Brain Better?
Premiered on: Manny Dearest, Lifetime Movies
Neuriva data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 174,851,032 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,339,984 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.07
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fly Away
The Islands of the Bahamas: Fly Away
Premiered on: PGA Web.com Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

