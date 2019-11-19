Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Wells Fargo, Ford and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Nov. 15-17).
A few highlights: Wells Fargo wants you to know that it’s now collecting donations of food at all its branches in partnership with Feeding America. (A longer web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on Nov. 7.) Idris Elba helps Ford hype a new electric car. (E.J. Schultz has the backstory on the campaign: “How Ford is taking on Tesla with its Mustang Mach-E.”) And Verizon drums up excitement for its 5G Ultra Wideband network.