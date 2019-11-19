Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Wells Fargo, Ford and more

Published on November 19, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Nov. 15-17).

A few highlights: Wells Fargo wants you to know that it’s now collecting donations of food at all its branches in partnership with Feeding America. (A longer web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on Nov. 7.) Idris Elba helps Ford hype a new electric car. (E.J. Schultz has the backstory on the campaign: “How Ford is taking on Tesla with its Mustang Mach-E.”) And Verizon drums up excitement for its 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Holidays: The New Kid
Dick's Sporting Goods: Holidays: The New Kid
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Dick's Sporting Goods data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,983,406 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,720,297 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.80
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Stagecoach and Snowman
Wells Fargo: Stagecoach and Snowman
Premiered on: Bull, CBS
Wells Fargo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 156,928,367 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,241,165 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.32
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)
World Debut
Ford: World Debut
Premiered on: New Day Weekend With Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, CNN
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,618,339,525 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $48,594,110 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.38
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
5G Built Right: Across America
Verizon: 5G Built Right: Across America
Premiered on: The Five, Fox News
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,729,396,142 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $76,270,261 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.63
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Open and Flexible
IBM Cloud: Open and Flexible
Premiered on: This Week With George Stephanopoulos, ABC
IBM Cloud data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 94,538,770 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,180,025 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.28
Attention Index: 160 (60% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

