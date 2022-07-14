Marketing News & Strategy

Amazon Prime Day pushed web sales up 8.5% to $11.9 billion

Amazon announced it sold more than 300 million items over two days, more than any previous Prime Day
Published on July 14, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
P&G conference takeaways—the economy's not bad and TikTok's not social
Credit: Bloomberg

Online spending in the U.S. rose 8.5% to $11.9 billion during Amazon.com Inc.’s two-day Prime Day promotion, according to Adobe Inc., helping boost traffic on competing sites such as Walmart.com and Target.com that held their own sales.

Amazon sold more than 300 million items over two days, more than any previous Prime Day, the company said Thursday. Best-selling items included diapers, beauty products and Apple watches, according to Amazon.

See Amazon's new back-to-school ad focused on value

Inflation-weary shoppers largely stocked up on household items. The Adobe estimate measures total online spending across multiple retailers, based on data from transactions involving more then 100 million products.

The spending uptick was at the higher end of expectations, according to Adobe analyst Vivek Pandya. “Consumers have been dealing with a lot of pricing pressures at the pump, with groceries and in travel,” he said. “They’re still willing to spend if they see discounts.”

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

The average Amazon order during the event was $55.26, up 16.8% from Prime Day in 2021 which was held in June, according to Numerator, which based its calculation on 58,934 orders from 21,306 households. Two-thirds of shoppers didn’t seek better prices on other websites and did all their shopping on Amazon, according to the retail consulting firm.

Rising costs prevented many brands and merchants from offering steep discounts. But shoppers showed up eager to spend anyway, seeing any discount as a hedge against inflation that rose 9.1% in June, more than expected. Spending on Amazon was expected to reach $7.76 billion in the US and $12.5 billion globally over the two-day event, each up about 17% from a year earlier, according to research firm EMarketer Inc., which said inflation would make shoppers hungry for deals.

More news from Ad Age
See Amazon’s back-to-school spot with Kathryn Hahn
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Amazon Prime Day 2022—everything brands need to know
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Netflix announces Tudum event day after Microsoft ad deal
Parker Herren

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 to attract new subscribers who pay $139 a year for shipping discounts, video streaming and other perks. The event helps Amazon lock in shoppers before the holidays and deepen its relationship with existing customers by offering them deals on Amazon gadgets.

—Bloomberg News

Ad Age Marketer’s Brief podcast

Listen on our site or subscribe via Apple, Spotify or Stitcher
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

P&G conference takeaways—the economy's not bad and TikTok's not social

P&G conference takeaways—the economy's not bad and TikTok's not social
Why a gun control campaign is driving 52 buses to Ted Cruz’s office

Why a gun control campaign is driving 52 buses to Ted Cruz’s office
Nissan Leaf EV will be phased out

Nissan Leaf EV will be phased out
How Yeti is growing its brand with ‘a thousand little connection points’

How Yeti is growing its brand with ‘a thousand little connection points’
See Amazon’s back-to-school spot with Kathryn Hahn

See Amazon’s back-to-school spot with Kathryn Hahn
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
Google serving scam ads on student loan relief searches

Google serving scam ads on student loan relief searches
Why Patrick Mahomes is pitching flashlights, not beer, for Coors Light

Why Patrick Mahomes is pitching flashlights, not beer, for Coors Light