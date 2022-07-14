Amazon Prime Day pushed web sales up 8.5% to $11.9 billion

Online spending in the U.S. rose 8.5% to $11.9 billion during Amazon.com Inc.’s two-day Prime Day promotion, according to Adobe Inc., helping boost traffic on competing sites such as Walmart.com and Target.com that held their own sales.

Amazon sold more than 300 million items over two days, more than any previous Prime Day, the company said Thursday. Best-selling items included diapers, beauty products and Apple watches, according to Amazon.



Inflation-weary shoppers largely stocked up on household items. The Adobe estimate measures total online spending across multiple retailers, based on data from transactions involving more then 100 million products.

The spending uptick was at the higher end of expectations, according to Adobe analyst Vivek Pandya. “Consumers have been dealing with a lot of pricing pressures at the pump, with groceries and in travel,” he said. “They’re still willing to spend if they see discounts.”