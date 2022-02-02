CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with CMO Allison Gollust

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned after failing to disclose a consensual relationship with a longtime co-worker, ending a nine-year run atop the cable news network.

Zucker, 56, made the announcement in a message to staff, according to an emailed copy obtained by Bloomberg. He said he was asked about the relationship as part of the network’s investigation into former program host Chris Cuomo.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years,” Zucker wrote. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

The woman in the relationship is Allison Gollust, executive VP and chief marketing officer for CNN. Both are divorced. She will stay on with the network.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” Gollust said in a statement. “Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

