How Coca-Cola, GM, Vuori and other brands are driving innovation—and business

Marketing leaders will speak at the Ad Age Business of Brands conference in September
Published on June 27, 2024.
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Top row: Islam ElDessouky, Craig Dubitsky, Sofia Colucci and Thomas Kolster;
Middle row: Maggie Schmerin, Nadja Bellan-White, Otto Linwood and Pallav Tamaskar;
Bottom row: Pree Rao, Lindsay St. Clair, Alyson Griffin and Karen Riley-Grant

Credit: Ad Age

On Sept. 18 and 19, top marketers will join Ad Age in Chicago for Business of Brands, a two-day event looking at what’s driving business now and how executives can evolve their brands in 2025.

Leaders from Coca-Cola—named Creative Brand of the Year last week at Cannes Lions—Kellanova, Bubble, Kraft Heinz, Vuori, State Farm, Whirlpool and more will discuss everything from how AI can power creativity to building thriving in-house agencies to what it means to be culturally relevant to Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

The event will also celebrate the Breakout Brands awards, honoring the people and work behind today’s successful challenger brands.

In a fireside chat, Coca-Cola’s Islam ElDessouky will explain the beverage giant’s approach to creative effectiveness as well as how he sees artificial intelligence in marketing.

Molly Peck, in the newly created role of chief transformation officer at General Motors, will dive into how the automaker is evolving its global marketing model and leveraging new technology to build stronger brands and deliver growth. The automaker recently overhauled its ad agency roster.

Craig Dubitsky, the serial entrepreneur behind brands including eos, Hello and Happy, will lead an interactive exercise on how to launch a product in today’s crowded marketplace.

As all marketers grapple with forming more personal, one-to-one relationships with their audiences, Sofia Colucci, chief marketer at Molson Coors, discusses how her team is finding creative ways to build loyalty.

Also on stage will be a live version of the monthly podcast, Purpose Marketing Hits and Misses, with Goodvertising Founder Thomas Kolster and Ad Age News Editor E.J. Schultz. The duo will dissect the latest purpose marketing ads from around the world.

There will also be conversations around marketing sustainability with Maggie Schmerin, chief advertising officer at United Airlines; the role of in-house agencies with executives from Kraft Heinz, Whirlpool and Merrell; and how State Farm and its agency partner Highdive are reinvigorating the storied insurer’s advertising.

And as marketers enter the second half of the year and prep for 2025, the conference will also tackle how to control your brand narrative in an election year; why companies like Bubble, Vuori and Kellanova—which just won a Cannes Lions Grand Prix for its edible Pop-Tarts mascot—are taking risks with earned media; and what companies are looking for in CMOs now.

Get more details and buy tickets at AdAge.com/BusinessofBrands.

