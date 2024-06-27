How Coca-Cola, GM, Vuori and other brands are driving innovation—and business

In a fireside chat, Coca-Cola’s Islam ElDessouky will explain the beverage giant’s approach to creative effectiveness as well as how he sees artificial intelligence in marketing.

Molly Peck, in the newly created role of chief transformation officer at General Motors, will dive into how the automaker is evolving its global marketing model and leveraging new technology to build stronger brands and deliver growth. The automaker recently overhauled its ad agency roster.

Craig Dubitsky, the serial entrepreneur behind brands including eos, Hello and Happy, will lead an interactive exercise on how to launch a product in today’s crowded marketplace.

As all marketers grapple with forming more personal, one-to-one relationships with their audiences, Sofia Colucci, chief marketer at Molson Coors, discusses how her team is finding creative ways to build loyalty.

Also on stage will be a live version of the monthly podcast, Purpose Marketing Hits and Misses, with Goodvertising Founder Thomas Kolster and Ad Age News Editor E.J. Schultz. The duo will dissect the latest purpose marketing ads from around the world.