Disney introduces ‘clean room’ data solution as marketers scramble for first-party data

Disney launched a so-called “clean room” data solution for advertisers, harnessing north of 1,000 first-party data segments to boost measurement and campaign insights for clients as addressable advertising ramps up and third-party cookies make their way out.

Its new clean room—a secure environment where personal data is stored and analyzed for advertising purposes under strict privacy controls—is powered by Disney Select, an amalgam of data and modeling capabilities that the most magical company on earth announced at its inaugural tech showcase in February.

“We are building data solutions for our clients and marketers anchored in Disney Select’s unrivaled audience-based capabilities,” said Lisa Valentino, executive VP of client solutions and addressable enablement at Disney Advertising Sales.

In line with Disney’s goal of providing what it calls “custom and future forward solutions” to marketers, the company’s ad sales team has selected multiple partner data vendors in the name of flexibility for marketers including Habu, InfoSum and Snowflake.

Omnicom Media Group and used car dealer DriveTime have already signed on as beta launch brands, Disney confirmed, adding that the program will be available to brands of all sizes and all categories.