Marketing News & Strategy

Disney introduces ‘clean room’ data solution as marketers scramble for first-party data

DriveTime and Omnicom Media Group have already signed on as beta launch partners
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on October 21, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Black households increasingly ditch linear TV, study finds
20211021_DisneyAdSales_3x2.jpg
Credit: Disney

Disney launched a so-called “clean room” data solution for advertisers, harnessing north of 1,000 first-party data segments to boost measurement and campaign insights for clients as addressable advertising ramps up and third-party cookies make their way out.

Its new clean room—a secure environment where personal data is stored and analyzed for advertising purposes under strict privacy controls—is powered by Disney Select, an amalgam of data and modeling capabilities that the most magical company on earth announced at its inaugural tech showcase in February.

Learn more about what's next for streaming Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

“We are building data solutions for our clients and marketers anchored in Disney Select’s unrivaled audience-based capabilities,” said Lisa Valentino, executive VP of client solutions and addressable enablement at Disney Advertising Sales.

In line with Disney’s goal of providing what it calls “custom and future forward solutions” to marketers, the company’s ad sales team has selected multiple partner data vendors in the name of flexibility for marketers including Habu, InfoSum and Snowflake.

Omnicom Media Group and used car dealer DriveTime have already signed on as beta launch brands, Disney confirmed, adding that the program will be available to brands of all sizes and all categories.

More TV news
Disney looks to level playing field for smaller advertisers with tech advancements
Jeanine Poggi
How the evolving streaming landscape is affecting marketing and ad sales
Ethan Jakob Craft
Yet another TV consortium forms to tackle addressable advertising
Jeanine Poggi
How AMC is enabling programmatic addressable advertising in linear TV
Ethan Jakob Craft

“The insights from this initiative will inform our strategy as the face of our customer continues to evolve and expand,” said Kyle Tassinari, DriveTime’s senior director of market and brand strategy, emphasizing the importance of reaching a relevant audience “that drives ROI for our business.”

Critical to the clean room’s function is Disney Select, which compiles all of the company’s first-party data and advanced modeling capabilities under one roof, allowing marketers to pick and choose their desired audiences in a manner designed to meet client targets from consumer behavior to household characteristics.

“This partnership with Disney is about setting the standard for the future of media accountability, and a more accurate understanding of consumer engagement and outcomes,” said Geoff Calabrese, chief investment officer at Omnicom Media Group. “It’s where we need to go as an industry, and OMG is proud to work with Disney in leading the way forward.”

In light of the looming death of third-party cookies, much has been made recently of the push toward first-party data, particularly as ultra-targeted addressable advertising capabilities continue to infiltrate platforms from digital ads to linear TV.

Join Ad Age on Nov. 9 and 10 for our second annual Ad Age Next: Streaming conference, featuring the event’s largest-ever lineup of industry leaders who will discuss the present and future of the rapidly evolving business. Additional information and tickets can be found here.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Black households increasingly ditch linear TV, study finds

Black households increasingly ditch linear TV, study finds

LG hooks up with OKCupid and Phoebe Robinson to match people with laundry appliances

LG hooks up with OKCupid and Phoebe Robinson to match people with laundry appliances
'Okay Hyundai’—how the automaker is leveraging a catchphrase to win Black buyers

'Okay Hyundai’—how the automaker is leveraging a catchphrase to win Black buyers
New deal puts live odds in sports betting ads

New deal puts live odds in sports betting ads
What viewers dislike about streaming TV ads

What viewers dislike about streaming TV ads

Hot CMO topics heading into 2022

Hot CMO topics heading into 2022
Pharma advertisers try new ways to reach doctors during the pandemic

Pharma advertisers try new ways to reach doctors during the pandemic
Google’s new Pixel 6 phone can open Snapchat in just two taps

Google’s new Pixel 6 phone can open Snapchat in just two taps