Etsy’s new campaign highlights its humans in an AI-obsessed world

The TV spot is part of a robust media buy that includes linear and streaming TV, paid social ads and out-of-home. The TV and out-of-home work will run in both the U.S. and the U.K. While Orchard created the TV spot, Etsy’s internal creative team worked on both the social and out-of-home executions. Ocean Media handled media duties.

Etsy’s new human-centric approach bears a stark contrast to the much-discussed Apple “Crush” ad from earlier this year. That video, which showcased an industrial robotic compressor machine crushing creative tools, was lambasted by the creative community and eventually pulled. Etsy’s campaign also comes ahead of Amazon Prime Days, the e-commerce giant’s annual two-day big-box style sales event that will begin on July 16.

“We’re putting a stake in the ground to redefine what creativity means in 2024, all while supporting small business,” wrote Minor in an email.

Etsy, though, does not appear to be against machine learning. The retailer touted its AI gift finder tool in its first Super Bowl ad earlier this year.