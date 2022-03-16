Leaders from Neiman Marcus, Abercrombie and The Home Depot explore the latest marketing trends

As brands explore new ways of connecting with consumers, they are looking at a bevy of options, from TikTok to Roblox. Kristin Harrer, global chief marketing officer at Vans, Soyoung Kang, chief marketing officer at Eos and Carey Collins Krug, senior VP of marketing at Abercrombie & Fitch will talk about which channels are gaining traction with their shoppers and reveal best practices for brands looking to find success.

At The Home Depot, the busy spring season is just beginning. Chief Marketer Officer and Senior VP of Online Adolfo Villagomez will walk viewers through the marketing the retailer has planned for this year, as the chain tries to continue the sales momentum it gained during the pandemic.

In addition, Emma Grede, co-founder of retail brands including lingerie label Skims and inclusive fashion house Good American, will discuss what it takes to start an inclusive fashion business today, and how marketing factors into growing a brand.

Additional speakers include Mara Greenwald, managing director of Shop+ at Mindshare; Sucharita Kodali, VP and principal analyst at Forrester; Amanda Martin, chief supply chain officer at Neiman Marcus Group; Alyssa Raine, group VP of customer marketing platforms at Walgreens; Jinal Shah, chief marketing officer at Zip U.S.; Jacq Tatelman, co-founder, CEO and creative director at State Bags; Saskia van Gendt, head of sustainability at Rothy’s; Lauren Weinberg, chief marketing and communications officer at Square; and many more.

