Leaders from Neiman Marcus, Abercrombie and The Home Depot explore the latest marketing trends

By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on March 16, 2022.
From left to right: Soyoung Kang, chief marketing officer, Eos; Jinal Shah, chief marketing officer, Zip US; Adolfo Villagomez, chief marketing officer and senior VP of online, The Home Depot; Amanda Martin, senior VP and chief supply chain officer, Neiman Marcus Group

Credit: Images courtesy of subjects

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated retail and e-commerce in ways many brands and consumers did not think were possible. Checkout became touchless, livestream shopping evolved and app design advanced. Now, retailers are experimenting with NFTs and the metaverse, all while boosting their followers through social media plays on TikTok, new loyalty programs and an enhanced shopper experience.

On April 5, Ad Age will take a look at the trends dominating the shopping landscape and talk to brands about what is working, what is not, and what’s next.

Get your ticket for the April 5 Ad Age Next: Retail event at AdAge.com/NextRetail.

As brands explore new ways of connecting with consumers, they are looking at a bevy of options, from TikTok to Roblox. Kristin Harrer, global chief marketing officer at Vans, Soyoung Kang, chief marketing officer at Eos and Carey Collins Krug, senior VP of marketing at Abercrombie & Fitch will talk about which channels are gaining traction with their shoppers and reveal best practices for brands looking to find success.

At The Home Depot, the busy spring season is just beginning. Chief Marketer Officer and Senior VP of Online Adolfo Villagomez will walk viewers through the marketing the retailer has planned for this year, as the chain tries to continue the sales momentum it gained during the pandemic.

In addition, Emma Grede, co-founder of retail brands including lingerie label Skims and inclusive fashion house Good American, will discuss what it takes to start an inclusive fashion business today, and how marketing factors into growing a brand.

Additional speakers include Mara Greenwald, managing director of Shop+ at Mindshare; Sucharita Kodali, VP and principal analyst at Forrester; Amanda Martin, chief supply chain officer at Neiman Marcus Group; Alyssa Raine, group VP of customer marketing platforms at Walgreens; Jinal Shah, chief marketing officer at Zip U.S.; Jacq Tatelman, co-founder, CEO and creative director at State Bags; Saskia van Gendt, head of sustainability at Rothy’s; Lauren Weinberg, chief marketing and communications officer at Square; and many more.

Check out Ad Age's latest retail news here.

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

