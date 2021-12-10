Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Peloton gets bad PR from ‘Sex and the City’ reboot and Chanel’s advent calendar is a dud—plus, a record-breaking pot brownie
By E.J. Schultz and Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on December 10, 2021.
Webcast: Protecting your virtual event attendee data
20211209_And_just_like_that_peloton_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: HBOMax, Warner Media

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Pharmacy chains: Walgreens, CVS and other retailers that are giving out COVID vaccine boosters are getting a third dose of a sales bump as shot-takers do some shopping. Read more here on the marketing strategy.

CES: Despite rising COVID case numbers there are signs that the Las Vegas event will reclaim a bit of normalcy when it is held next month. TikTok is the latest brand confirming its presence at the event, which organizers say has already netted 200 companies and 10,000 registered attendees. (Of course, registering and actually showing up are two different things.)

 

Peloton responds to shocking 'Sex and the City' character death
McDonald’s quietly enters the metaverse
Erika Wheless
How marketers should adapt to rising inflation
Jack Neff

Tubi: Fox Entertainment’s free video streaming service got a boost from measurement firm TVSquared, which reported this week that between 84% and 95% of Tubi-watching households were incremental to linear (broadcast and cable) TV buys for entertainment, automotive and consumer packaged goods brands.

Losers

Peloton: The fitness brand got a PR boost, but maybe not the one they were banking on, following the release of HBO Max’s new Sex and the City reboot “And Just Like That..." this week. Early in the show's first episode, one main character meets an early demise following an especially strenuous Peloton stationary bike workout. According to reports, Peloton did not pay for the product placement. The unfortunate storyline calls to mind the death of beloved “This Is Us” character Jack Pearson due to a fire-causing Crock-Pot. However, the Peloton storyline follows actual safety issues experienced by the fitness brand earlier this year, when it recalled its treadmills following the death of a child.

Chanel: A high-end advent calendar from luxury label Chanel was blasted as being anything but. Elise Harmon, a TikTok influencer, who spent over $800 on the limited-edition calendar, filmed an unboxing of each day for her followers; instead of lavish gifts, several doors included unwanted items like a dust bag or stickers. Consumers took to social media to voice their outrage. Eventually, the fashion house apologized, noting it “disappointed” some.

Olympic sponsors: Coca-Cola Co., Airbnb, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, and other sponsors of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing are under more pressure to take a stand against human rights abuses in China after the U.S. government announced a diplomatic boycott.

Tweet of the week

Number of the week

850 pounds: The weight of a pot brownie made by MariMed, a Massachusetts-based cannabis company, which says it beats the previous record of 243 pounds for a cannabis-infused brownie. But the company says it can’t get the record established as an official Guinness World Record because it no longer certifies records “related to the consumption, preparation or use of tobacco, cannabis or nicotine products.” 

Credit: MariMed

 

Quote of the week

“We don’t negotiate with virtual land pirates”— a spokesman for Mischief @ No Fixed Address on a move by a creative duo called Very Serious Partners to offer agencies their own personal virtual offices in the metaverse in exchange for hiring them. 

 

On the move

Digital Envoy, a privacy-sensitive, IP-based geolocation and IP intelligence company, hired Michael Kercher as general counsel and chief privacy officer. He had been chief privacy officer and global privacy counsel at WestRock Co.

The Ironman Group appointed Suzanne Cohen chief marketing officer. She was most recently managing director, head of branch and local experiences at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cheryl Gresham has been appointed chief marketing officer of Visible, a Verizon company, effective Dec. 13.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer's Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

