CBS airs Adele special, Pop-Up Magazine is back and IAB hosts virtual summit: The Week Ahead

Nov. 8

The IAB’s virtual three-day Brand Disruption Summit begins, with speakers from direct-to-consumer and startup brands, numerous executives of Meta, and marketers from Mastercard (Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Raja Rajamannar) and Mars Wrigley (Shopper Insights Lead Betsy FItzgibbons).

Nov. 9

Ad Age Next: Streaming runs through Nov. 10. The live-streamed conference will cover topics such as the shift of ad dollars from linear TV to streaming and how brands are innovating marketing in OTT. Speakers include Maya Watson, head of global marketing at Clubhouse, Jason Brown, chief marketing officer of NTWRK and Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Nov. 10

The 55th annual CMA (Country Music Association) Awards telecast airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC; Luke Bryan is set to host.