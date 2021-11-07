Marketing News & Strategy

CBS airs Adele special, Pop-Up Magazine is back and IAB hosts virtual summit: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the week ahead
By Ad Age Staff. Published on November 07, 2021.
20211105_GettyImages-1229269763_3x2.jpg
Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nov. 8

The IAB’s virtual three-day Brand Disruption Summit begins, with speakers from direct-to-consumer and startup brands, numerous executives of Meta, and marketers from Mastercard (Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Raja Rajamannar) and Mars Wrigley (Shopper Insights Lead Betsy FItzgibbons). 

Nov. 9

Ad Age Next: Streaming runs through Nov. 10. The live-streamed conference will cover topics such as the shift of ad dollars from linear TV to streaming and how brands are innovating marketing in OTT. Speakers include Maya Watson, head of global marketing at Clubhouse, Jason Brown, chief marketing officer of NTWRK and Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Nov. 10

The 55th annual CMA (Country Music Association) Awards telecast airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC; Luke Bryan is set to host.

Nov. 11

Today is Veterans Day. Chili’s is offering free dine-in meals to veterans.

Tapestry, the owner of luxury brands such as Coach and Kate Spade, reports fiscal first-quarter earnings. The high-end fashion company, which analysts expect to post revenue growth, should provide a glimpse of the state of retail amid supply chain challenges.

 Nov. 12

Pop-Up Magazine, the critically acclaimed “live magazine” that showcases “stories, music, art and performance,” returns following a pandemic hiatus. A four-city tour kicks off tonight in Oakland, Calif., at the historic Paramount Theatre, followed by shows in Los Angeles (Nov. 14, The Theatre at Ace Hotel), Brooklyn (Nov. 16, BAM Howard Gilman Opera House) and Washington, D.C. (Nov. 18, Lincoln Theatre). Sponsors include The Botanist Islay Dry Gin and Density. Tickets available at popupmagazine.com.

Nov. 13-14

A two-hour infomercial—er, special—from Adele, titled “Adele: One Night Only,” airs Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The network says “the global superstar will preview her new album release, with premiere performances of several never-before-heard songs plus classic hits.” Also part of the show: an interview segment with Adele conducted by Oprah.

 

