Target bets on bringing Starbucks orders to your car with your groceries

Target Corp. asked shoppers how it could improve its curbside-pickup option, and their response was clear: We want coffee.

To that end, the retailer will start offering Starbucks Corp. products later this year for customers of its “Drive Up” service. A test is likely to begin this fall in Target’s hometown of Minneapolis and a second city that executives are still choosing. That will be followed by a broader rollout.

“What they told us was that the No. 1 thing they wanted was Starbucks,” said Mark Schindele, Target’s chief stores officer, in an interview.

The move is part of Target’s efforts to expand its same-day services centered around stores, which have helped the company’s digital sales more than double during the last two years. Customers using services such as curbside pickup, in-store pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt spend on average four times as much as store-only shoppers, Target said.

