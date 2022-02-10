Marketing News & Strategy

The top 5 brand NFTs you need to know about right now

Ad Age's ranking of NFTs from brands and others leaning into the non-fungible token craze
By Parker Herren. Published on February 10, 2022.
20220210_Creativity_Top5-BrandNFTs_3x2.jpg
Credit: Animal Planet

This month: scavenger hunts, sound museums, the Super Bowl and social media.

No. 5: BMW: Museum of Sound

While BMW makes gains in its commitment to convert its fleet to electric power, it takes losses in the thunderous roar of a traditional, revving engine. To document the endangered noise, the carmaker and agency Serviceplan Middle East took to the Dubai Autodrome Club racetrack with BMW Ms rigged with sets of microphones to record the vehicles’ range of sounds. Transformed into abstract visuals, the engine rumbles were preserved forever on the eco-conscious blockchain Polygon.

 

Credit: BMW

No. 4: Animal Planet: Puppy Bowl XVIII

This year, Animal Planet took its popular Super Bowl spin, the Puppy Bowl, into the metaverse. The game, which involves a bracket of 118 adorable furbabies set snout to snout in an adoption push, is commemorated through a series of virtual trading cards. The collectibles feature the pups on a card that floats above a football field. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Ariana Grand-founded animal rescue Orange Twins Rescue.

No. 3: Samsung: Turn Red Hearts Green

Samsung’s 837X, the brand’s metaverse platform housed in Decentraland, is hosting a virtual scavenger hunt that will reward NFTs and digital wearables. After Samsung’s annual smartphone showcase, users will be prompted by an in-game character to hunt for recyclable product boxes and plant a tree in its virtual sustainability forest, a space to learn about Samsung’s eco initiatives. Players that complete the quest will receive an NFT badge and more digital goodies will be rewarded for those that return on Valentine’s Day.

No. 2: Bud Light: N3XT Collection

For the launch of its new zero carb beer, Bud Light and VaynerNFT launched 12,722 NFTs earlier this month—even bigger than the brand’s 1,936 NFT drop from last year. Each NFT features the blue and white color palette of Bud Light Next and offers minters access to branded merchandise, events and TBA surprises. The NFTs even make a cameo in Bud Light Next’s Super Bowl ad.

Read: See the NFT cameo in Bud Light Next’s Super Bowl ad

No. 1: Twitter: NFT Profile Pictures

For everyone wondering what to do with their NFTs, Twitter launched an NFT profile picture function recently. Rather than just floating and bobbing like a lonely gif in a digital wallet, NFT owners can connect their wallets to Twitter and feature their digital assets on their profiles, denoted by a hex-shape rather than the traditional circle.

Bonus: YouTube details new ways creators can make money through shopping and NFTs

