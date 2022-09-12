Media

Kroger opens data marketplace for connected TV and streaming ads

Move comes amid CPG surge in OTT spending and growing interest in retail data integration
By Jack Neff. Published on September 12, 2022.
Why TV’s cross-platform incremental reach offers the most bang for your ad bucks
Credit: Kroger

Kroger Precision Marketing is expanding its private programmatic marketplace to include video and connected TV inventory, fueling a convergence of three dominant media trends—CTV, programmatic buying and retail media.

With the expansion, which recently went live with packaged goods brands and agencies, advertisers can use sales data from the largest supermarket retailer loyalty program—with around 60 million households—to reach targeted households via premium inventory suppliers that include Magnite, OpenX, PubMatic and Xandr. The video and CTV expansion expand the self-service private marketplace for agencies and brands that Koger launched last year.

“The scale and quality of Kroger’s first-party data have enabled us to optimize CTV delivery for our advertisers against actual store sales,” Kelly Metz, managing director-advance TV at Omnicom Media Group, said in a statement. “We are effectively driving in-store sales via television in a tangible way.”

The move comes as advertiser interest—particularly CPG advertiser interest—in CTV is growing quickly, along with a recent explosion in retail media offerings and the availability of retail purchase data to target and measure the effectiveness of ads.

Epsilon and IRI recently opened a clean room that allows advertisers to allow privacy-compliant matching of IRI purchase data from retailer loyalty programs with marketer and media company first-party consumer databases to help fuel such buying too. Cara Pratt, senior VP of Kroger Precision Marketing, said Kroger is also exploring clean room options.

Making Kroger data available for streaming video and CTV buys comes at a time when interest in the medium by CPG advertisers appears to be spiking. A recent report by Pathmatics found CPG advertisers increased spending by 39% on over-the-top TV between the first and second quarter, faster than any other segments. This came even as some CPG brands were pulling back on linear TV spending measured by iSpot.tv in the face of rising costs and margin pressures. CPG became the biggest OTT spending segment measured by Pathmatics last quarter.

“Streaming is the No. 1 way people consume TV today,” Pratt said. The expansion of the private marketplace to connect with premium CTV inventory “has been in the plans for quite for some time given our interest in holding media dollars accountable” and reducing wasted ad impressions, she said. But the move is particularly timely given how quickly CPG ad dollars are migrating toward CTV.

While Kroger data previously had facilitated CTV buying and performance measurement via a relationship with Roku, this expansion opens a much wider array of high-quality inventory for use, Pratt said. Creating a marketplace that’s demand-side platform-agnostic also opens it up for the widest possible array of advertisers, she said.

The relationship with Roku has been very strong and will continue, Pratt said, and should help build the business case as Kroger allows advertiser self-service across a wider array of inventory through its marketplace.

“Over 100 campaigns have run through the managed-service side of that [Roku] relationship,” and produced a median 6% sales lift and 8% household penetration lift for advertisers, Pratt said. “We’re excited to extend that opportunity into a wider universe of SSPs."

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research.

