Kroger opens data marketplace for connected TV and streaming ads

Kroger Precision Marketing is expanding its private programmatic marketplace to include video and connected TV inventory, fueling a convergence of three dominant media trends—CTV, programmatic buying and retail media.
With the expansion, which recently went live with packaged goods brands and agencies, advertisers can use sales data from the largest supermarket retailer loyalty program—with around 60 million households—to reach targeted households via premium inventory suppliers that include Magnite, OpenX, PubMatic and Xandr. The video and CTV expansion expand the self-service private marketplace for agencies and brands that Koger launched last year.