NBCUniversal expands deal with Twitter to reach global audiences
NBCUniversal is looking to connect brands with global audiences in a new partnership deal with Twitter.
The deal, which expands on its already established partnership with the social media giant, will include NBCU’s Sky footprint and help the peacock bring tent-pole events like the Golden Globes, E! People’s Choice Awards and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, along with sports, news and other entertainment and lifestyle content, to a global audience. And, to celebrate Black History Month in February, NBCU will utilize Twitter to feature interviews on racial justice and equity with Black business owners, designers, artists and CEOs, among others.
This also means more inventory for advertisers.
“This is an opportunity to take the partnership strategy that’s working here and give it global scale,” says Krishan Bhatia, who has been appointed to the newly created role of president and chief business officer at NBCU. “As we partner with marketers on a global basis, we want to provide the same reach and scale.”
Additionally, as part of the expanded agreement, Twitter will provide NBCU's advertising partners broader sales support, like new research, brand lift studies, measurement capabilities and targeting opportunities.
“Marketers are looking for fewer, simpler, bigger ways to reach audiences at scale, and only few companies can offer that scale and seamlessness of transacting,” Bhatia added.
In his new role, Bhatia will gain oversight for digital and advanced advertising sales, account services, and help build NBCU’s new data and identity platform.
NBCU’s relationship with Twitter dates back to 2013.