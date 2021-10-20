Netflix protesters, Chappelle supporters clash as employees walk out

Netflix Inc. employees staged a walkout at the company’s Los Gatos, California, headquarters Wednesday to protest a controversial Dave Chappelle comedy special that featured jokes at the expense of trans people. A separate rally took place in Los Angeles to support the worker-planned event.

By mid-morning a crowd of protesters and counter-protesters had gathered outside of a Netflix office on Vine Street in Los Angeles. The two sides were shouting over each other at times, with some chanting “trans lives matter’’ and others saying “jokes are funny.’’

“I think it’s sad that Netflix doubled-down and fired a Black trans employee,’’ said Lily Weaver, who said she was there in solidarity with the Netflix workers. “That person stood up to them and we need change.’’ B. Pagels-Minor, a former program manager at Netflix who is transgender, told the New York Times on Tuesday they had been fired this week for allegedly leaking information to Bloomberg News.

They categorically denied leaking sensitive information to the press in the New York Times report. A Bloomberg News spokesperson said the company doesn’t discuss how it may have obtained confidential, newsworthy information.

“There’s a lot of things David Chappelle said that were very offensive,’’ said Joey Brite, a counter protester in attendance. “As a lesbian it was really hard to hear him talk about beating up a lesbian. But, he has a right. It’s comedy.’’