ViacomCBS, Dentsu to pilot partnership with VideoAmp data

Running in the first quarter of 2022, the new partnership will function across multiple platforms with select Dentsu campaigns, said Cara Lewis, Dentsu’s executive VP, head of U.S. investment. “We’re not going to be buying against one or two strategic datasets,” she said.

Lewis declined to offer any specifics on the partnership’s client-side details, though she did confirm that her agency has seen advertisers in “several categories” express interest in signing onto the new VideoAmp-backed measurement initiative.

In addition to VideoAmp, the new partnership between ViacomCBS and Dentsu will also see the media company use TV consortium OpenAP’s XPm to measure the cross-platform efficacy and reach of various marketing campaigns.

Underscored by OpenID, an identifier that launched in April and combines metrics for a specific audience segment into a single identity framework, XPm is among the newest entrants into the rapidly growing world of measurement alternatives. It was debuted by OpenAP last week with a handful of top agency holding companies—including Dentsu, GroupM and Horizon Media—signing on as early adopters.

It’s primary purpose is to enable independent measurement companies to get a unified picture of both TV and digital audiences using proprietary data—including data collected by TV publishers themselves—that’ll offer advertisers a post-campaign breakdown on exactly who their message reached and how.

The Video Advertising Bureau is serving as XPm’s governing body as part of its Measurement Innovation Task Force.