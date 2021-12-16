ViacomCBS, Dentsu to pilot partnership with VideoAmp data

ViacomCBS announced a new partnership with Dentsu that will see the media company use VideoAmp data as an alternative currency to measure the effectiveness of some of its clients’ ad campaigns, the latest move in its aggressive exploration of new TV measurement options.
The news comes less than three months after ViacomCBS added VideoAmp as a currency alternative to Nielsen for its national linear and connected TV business as part of the company’s pursuit of offering ratings guarantees against multiple measurement options. That deal uses ViacomCBS’s Vantage advanced advertising, data-targeting and predictive modeling platform
“A really important point here is that measurement is no longer a monopoly business,” said John Halley, chief operating officer, advertising revenue at ViacomCBS. “This is the next stage in advanced advertising.”
The company’s new pilot project with Dentsu “takes proxy out of the process,” Halley said, offering “publisher and agency interoperability” that will allow ViacomCBS to guarantee against custom audience segments that an ad agency defines as important to itself and its client, rather than being confined to standardized demos like Nielsen’s perennial 18-to-49 segment.