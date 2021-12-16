Media

ViacomCBS, Dentsu to pilot partnership with VideoAmp data

The new measurement currency’s implementation will begin early next year
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on December 16, 2021.
Credit: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

ViacomCBS announced a new partnership with Dentsu that will see the media company use VideoAmp data as an alternative currency to measure the effectiveness of some of its clients’ ad campaigns, the latest move in its aggressive exploration of new TV measurement options.

The news comes less than three months after ViacomCBS added VideoAmp as a currency alternative to Nielsen for its national linear and connected TV business as part of the company’s pursuit of offering ratings guarantees against multiple measurement options. That deal uses ViacomCBS’s Vantage advanced advertising, data-targeting and predictive modeling platform

“A really important point here is that measurement is no longer a monopoly business,” said John Halley, chief operating officer, advertising revenue at ViacomCBS. “This is the next stage in advanced advertising.”

The company’s new pilot project with Dentsu “takes proxy out of the process,” Halley said, offering “publisher and agency interoperability” that will allow ViacomCBS to guarantee against custom audience segments that an ad agency defines as important to itself and its client, rather than being confined to standardized demos like Nielsen’s perennial 18-to-49 segment.

Running in the first quarter of 2022, the new partnership will function across multiple platforms with select Dentsu campaigns, said Cara Lewis, Dentsu’s executive VP, head of U.S. investment. “We’re not going to be buying against one or two strategic datasets,” she said.

Lewis declined to offer any specifics on the partnership’s client-side details, though she did confirm that her agency has seen advertisers in “several categories” express interest in signing onto the new VideoAmp-backed measurement initiative.

In addition to VideoAmp, the new partnership between ViacomCBS and Dentsu will also see the media company use TV consortium OpenAP’s XPm to measure the cross-platform efficacy and reach of various marketing campaigns.

Underscored by OpenID, an identifier that launched in April and combines metrics for a specific audience segment into a single identity framework, XPm is among the newest entrants into the rapidly growing world of measurement alternatives. It was debuted by OpenAP last week with a handful of top agency holding companies—including Dentsu, GroupM and Horizon Media—signing on as early adopters.

It’s primary purpose is to enable independent measurement companies to get a unified picture of both TV and digital audiences using proprietary data—including data collected by TV publishers themselves—that’ll offer advertisers a post-campaign breakdown on exactly who their message reached and how.

The Video Advertising Bureau is serving as XPm’s governing body as part of its Measurement Innovation Task Force.

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

