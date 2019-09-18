Media

What to expect from FX’s ‘American Horror Story: 1984’

The cult hit’s ninth season is every summer-camper’s nightmare come true
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on September 18, 2019.

Ad Age’s Coming Attraction offers brief previews of TV shows, movies and more of interest to marketers and media people.

Tonight at 10 p.m. ET, FX’s fan-favorite horror anthology series “American Horror Story” will kick off its ninth season, titled “1984”—a nightmarish string of episodes centering on a murder-prone summer camp that’s more Reagan-era kitsch than Orwellian lunacy.

FX, as usual, has been pretty tight-lipped about the premiere, but viewers won’t be going in completely blind, thanks in part to the bloody extended trailer (above) released on YouTube a few weeks ago. Seemingly inspired by slasher flicks of the era (think corny intra-camp love and knife-wielding killers), we know that “1984” stars Emma Roberts, marking her fifth “AHS” role, and Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy, a series (and acting) newcomer, as they and their friends navigate a world of ’80s nostalgia while being pursued by a hooded murderer. 

“1984” will be the ninth unique “AHS” storyline in as many seasons, following other self-contained seasons such as “Murder House,” “Asylum” and “Coven.” Since its debut in 2011, the show has focused on everything from a circus freakshow in Florida to the Lost Colony of Roanoke, with creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk crafting each “AHS” season with a different plot and rotating cast to ensure all nine stories can stand alone.

“American Horror Story” has been renewed through at least its 10th season, set to debut in 2020.


 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter and Instagram @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular