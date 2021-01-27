News

GameStop frenzy lifts consumer stocks from Macy’s to Beyond Meat

Reddit-charged day traders forcing short-sellers out and driving up share prices
Published on January 27, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Bankrupt Blockbuster joins Reddit-inspired retail rally
Credit: Bloomberg

The frenzy that’s driving GameStop Corp.’s meteoric rise is spilling over across the consumer world.

Reddit-charged day traders have rushed into GameStop and other previously unloved consumer stocks in recent days, forcing short-sellers out and driving up share prices. Some of the latest beneficiaries include Tootsie Roll Industries Inc., Fossil Group Inc. and National Beverage Corp.

Here are some of the most-shorted consumer discretionary and staples stocks:

Credit:
Courtesy of Bloomberg

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Bankrupt Blockbuster joins Reddit-inspired retail rally

Bankrupt Blockbuster joins Reddit-inspired retail rally
Molson Coors gets in on canned cocktails

Molson Coors gets in on canned cocktails
Sam Adams spoofs Bud’s Clydesdales and Walgreens hires Starbucks’ Brewer: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Sam Adams spoofs Bud’s Clydesdales and Walgreens hires Starbucks’ Brewer: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Walgreens names Starbucks' Roz Brewer as CEO, reports WSJ

Walgreens names Starbucks' Roz Brewer as CEO, reports WSJ
Citi sticks with Justin Thomas and Twitter asks users to flag misinformation: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Citi sticks with Justin Thomas and Twitter asks users to flag misinformation: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
More Super Bowl advertisers line up as Bucs set to face Chiefs, and RIP Larry King: Monday Wake-Up Call

More Super Bowl advertisers line up as Bucs set to face Chiefs, and RIP Larry King: Monday Wake-Up Call
Cannes Lions finalizes in-person jury presidents, and Facebook outsources Trump ban verdict: Friday Wake-Up Call

Cannes Lions finalizes in-person jury presidents, and Facebook outsources Trump ban verdict: Friday Wake-Up Call
Facebook’s Oversight Board to decide whether Trump keeps account

Facebook’s Oversight Board to decide whether Trump keeps account