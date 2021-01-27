News
GameStop frenzy lifts consumer stocks from Macy’s to Beyond Meat
Reddit-charged day traders forcing short-sellers out and driving up share prices
The frenzy that’s driving GameStop Corp.’s meteoric rise is spilling over across the consumer world.
Reddit-charged day traders have rushed into GameStop and other previously unloved consumer stocks in recent days, forcing short-sellers out and driving up share prices. Some of the latest beneficiaries include Tootsie Roll Industries Inc., Fossil Group Inc. and National Beverage Corp.
Here are some of the most-shorted consumer discretionary and staples stocks:
—Bloomberg News