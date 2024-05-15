5 ways to empower Gen Z’s female creatives

While all female perspectives on these issues are valuable, Gen Z offers the unique ability to relay the current cultural and social opinions of youth. We possess a strong desire to amplify our perspectives and leverage our communities via social media to address topics affecting women's rights.

When it comes to categories such as beauty and wellness, Gen Z women are fueled to fight the trauma caused by false advertising claims of physical perfection and beauty stereotypes perpetuated by generations before us.

Embrace diverse thinking

Women from diverse backgrounds—such as those who grew up economically disadvantaged and accustomed to hardship, or working mothers who juggle responsibilities—all possess experiences that can enrich the advertising landscape. When recruiting Gen Z talent, consider diverse perspectives and untraditional backgrounds alongside traditional metrics. Take a lesson from the fashion industry, where nimbleness, a deep understanding of trends and rapid-fire creative decision-making are essential.

My generation has honed these skills through social media, unlocking the ability to swiftly decode and capitalize on trends. Most importantly, let’s not forget how critical it is for Gen Alpha women to grow up in a world where they see diverse leaders who look and think like them.

Encourage risk-taking

Gen Z has grown up in an era of deleting a text after regretting hitting “send” and the relentless pressure to look flawless on social media. The overbearing pressure for perfection, especially for females, is not only exhausting, but can affect the essential learnings behind taking risks.