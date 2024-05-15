5 ways to empower Gen Z’s female creatives

From our unique lane as consumers, creators and trendsetters, Gen Z women represent the future of advertising.
But navigating the industry can be daunting for Gen Zers, especially considering the ongoing gender gap and the expectations on our generation to be up to speed with everything happening in trends and culture.
Sure, you can use us in your agency as a focus group, but you can also value our point of view as collaborative problem solvers. Let's move beyond the barriers of extended process and embrace the creative spark that Gen Z women bring to the industry.
Here are five ways brands and agencies can accomplish this:
Enhance initiatives affecting women and women’s rights
With fresh recollections of experiences growing up female in today’s world, Gen Z women possess a keen awareness of critical issues affecting them—from unequal pay to workplace harassment and the overturning of Roe v. Wade.