Podcast: Ad Lib

How The Lincoln Project’s endless stream of viral ads were actually made (in record time)

Ben Howe of Howe Creative, one of TLP’s key video collaborators, on the making of ‘Mourning in America’—and what it takes to go viral
By Simon Dumenco. Published on December 11, 2020.
Behind Hendrick's Gin's quirky ad approach

Ben Howe.

Credit: Ad Age composite; main photo courtesy of Ben Howe

On this week’s episode of Ad Lib, Simon Dumenco is joined by Ben Howe of Howe Creative, a media consultancy that specializes in producing TV and digital ads for political campaigns, brands and nonprofits. (Howe Creative is a subsidiary of production company Third Act Media.) Howe’s biggest client by far this year has been The Lincoln Project, the conservative, anti-Trump political action committee that Ad Age just named one of 2020’s Marketers of the Year.

An organization that sprang into action during the age of virtual co-working, TLP functions as a sort of content-production consortium that relies on collaborations between its in-house staff and a network of out-of-house consultancies such as Howe Creative.

An expert videographer and video editor—as well as a bestselling author (“The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power over Christian Values”)—Ben Howe was instrumental in establishing the look and feel of The Lincoln Project’s agenda-setting barrage of viral political ads. (See Howe Creative’s video reel here.)

In this Ad Lib episode, Howe talks about working with TLP Co-Founder Rick Wilson (interviewed separately here) and his team on ads such as “Mourning in America,” the insane pace of production throughout the election cycle, the importance of authenticity (and the pitfalls of using stock footage) and what it takes to create content that goes viral.

Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

