How Square is positioning brands for a post-COVID world

When the pandemic forced many businesses to innovate digitally or go out of business, Square was ready. The b-to-b company, which provides payment and software solutions for companies, helped its customers by offering curbside pickup and delivery, online checkout and QR codes.

“What we saw was really a lot of businesses that would have normally taken multiple years to complete this journey to becoming a more-tech forward operation making that leap in a matter of weeks during COVID,” said Lauren Weinberg, chief marketing and communications officer at Square, on the latest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. “That’s a one-way door—they’re never going back.”

