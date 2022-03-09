Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How Square is positioning brands for a post-COVID world

Top marketer Lauren Weinberg discusses the brand’s marketing, expanding overseas and the new Block parent name
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on March 09, 2022.
Why Oikos emphasizes strength, not smiles, in its yogurt ads
Credit: Square

When the pandemic forced many businesses to innovate digitally or go out of business, Square was ready. The b-to-b company, which provides payment and software solutions for companies, helped its customers by offering curbside pickup and delivery, online checkout and QR codes.

“What we saw was really a lot of businesses that would have normally taken multiple years to complete this journey to becoming a more-tech forward operation making that leap in a matter of weeks during COVID,” said Lauren Weinberg, chief marketing and communications officer at Square, on the latest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. “That’s a one-way door—they’re never going back.”

Credit: Square

In addition to talking about pandemic-related marketing and business solutions, Weinberg also discussed how the recent name change of Square parent Square Inc. to Block affects the Square brand. Block, which was founded as Square by Jack Dorsey more than a decade ago, also owns Cash App, Tidal and TBD.

“For Square as a brand, we no longer need to share our brand name with our corporate entity—it gives us a bit more freedom and license to expand the Square brand,” said Weinberg.

Square is in the process of growing its presence overseas, specifically in Ireland, Spain and France. Each new market requires a different marketing campaign that integrates the culture of the people living there, said Weinberg.

“One of the big things we have to do when we enter a new market is introduce ourselves,” she said. “We focus a lot on this idea of a very humble hello.”

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

