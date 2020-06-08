40 Under 40 submissions are now open
Ad Age’s 40 Under 40 submissions are now open. This annual feature recognizes talented trailblazers in media and marketing. Now, more than ever, such individuals are critical team members as companies strive for social justice while navigating the changing landscape brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Enter and get more details here.
This prestigious list honors those who have, either personally or as part of a team, helped to advance an advertiser, agency, media, tech or marketing company in a demonstrable way within the past 12 months. Last year’s list, which recognized individuals from a diverse set of companies including Diageo, Hershey and Twitter, can be found here.
This year, we’re again looking for people unafraid to challenge business models or blaze new trails, particularly with respect to the current crises affecting the nation. We are looking for those who have applied creative thinking to a marketing problem, and those who have attained success and notoriety in their industry at a young age.
This list honors the best of the best from both the U.S. and overseas: digital stars, programmatic geniuses, new-business rainmakers, data scientists and brand challengers as well as up and comers at more established companies.
To qualify, nominees must be under the age of 40 by Oct. 5, 2020, the date of publication. The deadline for entry is Aug. 5, 2020.