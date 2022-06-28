13 Cannes Lions takeaways, from diversity to Web3 and Netflix

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity returned in person for the first time since 2019 and it was as frenetic and eventful as ever. One executive suggested that attendance was slightly smaller than usual, but felt it was much more “personal” than in years past as agencies and their clients returned to the Croisette. Web3, a possible recession, diversity, and Ukraine all took center stage in conversations this week along with the usual chatter about award winners. Here are some of the takeaways from the festival.

The work has to matter

The lion’s share of top winners were not only ideas that made a difference to a brand—they made a difference to the world as well.

Products and services developed by agencies, in particular, were in the spotlight. VMLY&R won twice in Pharma and Health & Wellness, for having helped develop a system that archives voices of people losing theirs to motor neuron disease and a mosquito repellent that also kills mosquito larvae after it’s thrown away. DDB Mexico also won a Glass Grand Prix for a system that provides credit ratings to women in Mexico who have never had them.

Theories as for why products and services were such a hot trend ranged from agencies taking inspiration from 2021’s honors for Wunderman Thompson’s work on Unilever’s Dove Inclusive brand; shops getting greater respect from clients for product development capabilities; and that the competition from other types of creative work were simply being weaker this year, perhaps because working from home may be more conducive to engineering than other creativity.

Web3 continues to be a hot topic

Web3’s footprint during the festival was noticeable in programming and activations.

On VaynerX’s yacht on the Sunday before Cannes, Cindy Gallop was on a panel in which she discussed sex and NFTs. VaynerMedia’s CEO Gary Vaynerchuk spoke with Paris Hilton during a panel at the Palais where she described herself as the “Queen of the Metaverse.”

There were plenty of metaverse activations, including Wunderman Thompson’s Inspiration Beach and VaynerX’s virtual yacht party. McCann unveiled “MWverse,” a virtual gallery that housed the agency's most memorable campaigns of the year. With Cannes over, the gallery will evolve into an experimental space that can be used by McCann’s clients for meetings, building new campaigns and hosting events.