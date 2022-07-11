Enter The Sandbox: Brands test their mettle in Web3 playground

Brands are romping around The Sandbox these days, a Web3 oasis that attracts fashion brands, movie studios and financial companies, even if crypto markets are getting murky. The Sandbox stands out as a non-fungible landscape in a crowded field that includes metaverses like Decentraland and Cryptovoxels.
The Sandbox is a high-concept metaverse, where land is doled out as non-fungible tokens, and one where brands and agencies are hanging their virtual shingles. Last year, more than $500 million worth of virtual real estate was sold, in a marketplace dominated by The Sandbox.