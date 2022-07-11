Special Report: Hottest Brands

Enter The Sandbox: Brands test their mettle in Web3 playground

Deals with Lionsgate Studios and Mastercard show marketers still have an appetite for The Sandbox, one of Ad Age’s 2022 Hottest Brands
By Garett Sloane. Published on July 11, 2022.
America's Hottest Brands 2022
Credit: The Sandbox

Brands are romping around The Sandbox these days, a Web3 oasis that attracts fashion brands, movie studios and financial companies, even if crypto markets are getting murky. The Sandbox stands out as a non-fungible landscape in a crowded field that includes metaverses like Decentraland and Cryptovoxels.

The Sandbox is a high-concept metaverse, where land is doled out as non-fungible tokens, and one where brands and agencies are hanging their virtual shingles. Last year, more than $500 million worth of virtual real estate was sold, in a marketplace dominated by The Sandbox.

 

In recent weeks, The Sandbox struck new deals with Lionsgate Studios—to build a destination around the movie “Hellboy”—and with Mastercard to bring payment systems into Web3. It’s still a tough market for any Web3 company that has hitched its fortunes to the cryptocurrency Ethereum, and the price of SAND, the token that undergirds development in The Sandbox, is below $1, after being closer to $6 to start the year. But marketers are still looking to turn NFTs into sandcastles where they can.

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age's technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

