Special Report: Leading Women

Learn how to ensure your company is ready for today’s workforce

Executives will share ideas at Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards on Sept. 13
By Ad Age Staff. Published on August 31, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Ingrid Otero-Smart is the Ad Age Leading Women keynote speaker

From left: Sophie Kelly, Lisa Mann and Teresa Yancy

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

In today’s competitive workforce, it’s up to agencies, marketers and media organizations to do more than meet the basic needs of current and future employees. Basic benefits aren’t going to cut it as people seek out the types of perks that go beyond compensation and health insurance.

Maternity and paternity leave are now standard at many companies. But has your group considered offering leave for people who need to take care of aging relatives? Should companies offer paid time off for treatments such as hormone replacement therapy? If parents take time off to raise children, are you eager to welcome them back to the workforce, or do you pass them over due to gaps on their resumes? What about someone who had to be less present over the past year and a half due to circumstances exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic?

Such topics will be discussed by a panel of successful leaders at the Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards on Sept. 13. During one of the panels at this year's virtual event, hear from Sophie Kelly, senior VP of whiskies, Diageo North America; Lisa Mann, managing director and chief marketing officer, Raines International; and Telisa Yancy, president, American Family Direct as they discuss how they’re helping people thrive in today’s competitive marketplace. 

These women and others are leading the way when it comes to building a more inclusive workplace and workforce.

Tickets to the 2021 Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards
are available at AdAge.com/LeadingWomen.

More on Ad Age Leading Women
Ingrid Otero-Smart is the Ad Age Leading Women keynote speaker
Join us on Sept. 13 for the Ad Age Leading Women Conference and Awards
Ad Age Staff
Introducing Ad Age’s 2021 Leading Women
Jessica Wohl

Kelly, who joined Diageo in 2016, champions an agenda of sustainability, inclusivity and diversity across her brands, teams and agency partners while leading the company's whiskey portfolio to greater success. Mann, who spent more than 25 years at packaged goods makers including Kraft, PepsiCo and Kind, now helps companies find the right candidates to fill today's increasingly challenging and differentiated marketing roles. Yancy, who joined American Family in 2009, in July was named president of American Family Direct, overseeing the enterprise’s direct-to-consumer companies Homesite, The General and Connect.

Mann and Yancy were recognized as Ad Age Women to Watch in 2015 and 2017, respectively. This year, 50 women from Europe and the U.S. were recognized in the program, which is now known as Ad Age Leading Women. Their accomplishments will be recognized with an award ceremony at the conclusion of the virtual event.  

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Ingrid Otero-Smart is the Ad Age Leading Women keynote speaker

Ingrid Otero-Smart is the Ad Age Leading Women keynote speaker
Introducing Leading Women Argentina's class of 2021

Introducing Leading Women Argentina's class of 2021
Join us on Sept. 13 for the Ad Age Leading Women Conference and Awards

Join us on Sept. 13 for the Ad Age Leading Women Conference and Awards
Ad Age Leading Women U.S. and Europe 2021

Ad Age Leading Women U.S. and Europe 2021
AMV BBDO’s Nadja Lossgott is a force behind Wombstories

AMV BBDO’s Nadja Lossgott is a force behind Wombstories
Faze Clan's Jaci Hays makes deals, doubles revenue

Faze Clan's Jaci Hays makes deals, doubles revenue

OMD’s Danielle Atanda on reaching Gen Z

OMD’s Danielle Atanda on reaching Gen Z
How Le Pub’s Eleni Charakleia leads a unique agency model

How Le Pub’s Eleni Charakleia leads a unique agency model