Learn how to ensure your company is ready for today’s workforce

In today’s competitive workforce, it’s up to agencies, marketers and media organizations to do more than meet the basic needs of current and future employees. Basic benefits aren’t going to cut it as people seek out the types of perks that go beyond compensation and health insurance.



Maternity and paternity leave are now standard at many companies. But has your group considered offering leave for people who need to take care of aging relatives? Should companies offer paid time off for treatments such as hormone replacement therapy? If parents take time off to raise children, are you eager to welcome them back to the workforce, or do you pass them over due to gaps on their resumes? What about someone who had to be less present over the past year and a half due to circumstances exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic?



Such topics will be discussed by a panel of successful leaders at the Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards on Sept. 13. During one of the panels at this year's virtual event, hear from Sophie Kelly, senior VP of whiskies, Diageo North America; Lisa Mann, managing director and chief marketing officer, Raines International; and Telisa Yancy, president, American Family Direct as they discuss how they’re helping people thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.

These women and others are leading the way when it comes to building a more inclusive workplace and workforce.

