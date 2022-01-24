NBCUniversal strikes Olympics deal with TikTok allowing brands to test new ad formats on the platform

“We are collaborating closely to identify which TikTok creator will host the program, and we’re excited for audiences to tune in and see the show,” said Krishan Bhatia, president and chief business officer, advertising and partnerships, NBCU.

The agreement will also see NBC’s Olympics advertisers be the first to be offered the chance to pilot new ad experiences on TikTok platform that harness proprietary Olympic content, which will be featured on the app's "For You Page," which is a curated streat based on a TikTok user's specific interests.

While NBC declined to name advertisers who have signed on to test the feature, Bhatia said all of the network’s conversations with brands have been “incredibly encouraging,” especially among marketers who are seeking to target “the younger demos of Olympic fans.”

The collaboration with TikTok won’t just be a one-off for 2022, either. While in the near-term, the partnership will be tailored to the Beijing Games, NBCUniversal is hoping—and went into the RFP process expecting—that the chosen social media partner would remain during subsequent Olympics such as Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond.

“Partnership. It’s how we can amplify everything we do to transform this industry. Because only partnership companies will be equipped to adapt and innovate quickly, and drive change for the entire ad-supported industry,” Linda Yaccarino, NBCU’s chairman of global advertising and partnerships, wrote in a blog post published at the time of the original RFP announcement in November 2021.

That move resulted in submissions from most large platforms, including Snap, Twitter, YouTube and then-newly rebranded Meta, which responded to the NBCU’s request jointly on behalf of Facebook and Instagram.

TikTok won't be the only social platform NBCU will work with during the games. It will continue to partner with platforms like Twitter, which it struck an extended deal with last year. That agreement also includes a live show for Twitter and real-time highlights.

NBCU's social RFP came on the heels of another callout NBCUniversal issued last summer in its quest for what it’s dubbed “measurement independence.” It received dozens of responses and last week announced that it has finalized a partnership with its first new measurement partner, iSpot.tv, in a deal with Publicis Media that will see the Nielsen rival measure both the upcoming Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.

The iSpot.tv agreement the first of of many more to come, NBCU confirmed to Ad Age, reiterating that it’s looking to build an interoperable measurement environment of multiple partners rather than altogether replace Nielsen, whose dominance was called into question last year after the company was found to have significantly undercounted ratings.