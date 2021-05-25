How in-feed social media builds a better video strategy
The video landscape is changing as people are watching video content in more places and across more devices. With this fragmentation, viewers are becoming harder to reach.
Even as content consumption behaviors evolve there's still a huge desire for premium video. But, people want an experience that is complementary to what they’re watching on the big screen. For marketers, it can be challenging to find premium video content that is both brand-safe and timely.
So, how can brands build a video strategy that reaches today’s viewers? By driving a deeper connection to viewers with video content from premium publishers.
Premium content drives connection
As viewing behavior grows more fragmented, people are increasingly tuning in to social media to watch videos and to stay up to date with what’s happening in the world. In fact, there has been a 34% year-over-year increase in watch time across videos on Twitter.
During TV events and other big cultural moments, people are spending more time on Twitter, both while they’re watching live and when they’re not. According to a recent study, people on Twitter say that they pay more attention to what they’re watching when they’re on the platform at the same time, compared to those not on Twitter.
Tonight's Forecast:— @297_Aruba_Lover is fully vaccinated! (@297_ArubaLover) August 8, 2020
Partly cloudy with a 100% chance that I'll be at home, watching TV and on Twitter.
In this moment, your brand can be there to enhance your audience’s TV viewing experience by sponsoring the premium video content they’re watching. From the latest NBA highlights to breaking news on NBC and how-to videos on that perfect pasta recipe, publishers use Twitter to distribute exclusive content with strong viewership (over 65 billion views in 2020). Twitter Amplify pairs your brand with premium, timely publisher video content to reach your target audience, and helps extend your brand’s reach to incremental audiences as well.
Reaching incremental audiences
More people are watching videos on in-feed than ever before. Whether they’re watching live play-by-plays, or discovering behind-the-scenes drama from a show they’re bingeing on, brands can reach today’s audiences by extending their video plan on Twitter.
Now I’m not saying I’m better than all of you but I have started pausing Netflix when I find myself accidentally scrolling through twitter while watching tv shows— Meggie (@lacroixbongwatr) February 1, 2021
Twitter Amplify helps brands extend reach incrementally to younger people — that is, ages 18 to 24 — by 31.9% when compared with TV. In addition, you can drive results on brand metrics: According to a recent study, brands that use Twitter Amplify saw 2.2 times higher brand favorability and 1.7 times higher purchase intent versus non-feed premium platforms.
In summary, extending your TV plan to Twitter enables you to reach your audience where it all happens and launch a video strategy that is rooted in the consumption experience of today’s viewers.
The article “Dear TV, Love Twitter” first appeared on Marketing.Twitter.com.
Sources:
- Twitter Internal, January 2021, global. Data reflects averages for 2019 vs. 2020.
- Sparkler, commissioned by Twitter, Premium Video Consumption Behaviors, January 2021, USA.
- Video views for U.S. brand and media publishers on Twitter increased 67% from Q1 2019 to Q4 2020. Source: Tubular Labs, Threshold creators with 10,000 monthly views, U.S. Brands and Media Publishers only, Q1 2019 to Q4 2020.
- Nielsen Total Ad Ratings, 03/11/2018 to 12/31/2020, 43 Twitter campaigns, U.S. only.
- Magna and Twitter, The Value of Premium, USA, September 2020.
- Source: Tubular Labs, Threshold creators with 10,000 monthly views, U.S. Brands and Media Publishers only, Q1 2019 to Q4 2020.