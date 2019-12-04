This naughty Norwegian ad puts a new spin on the Virgin Birth
The mailman plays a vital role in postal service spot by Oslo agency Pol
Editor's Pick
A spot for Norway's postal service puts a new spin on the Virgin Mary's "Immaculate" conception by revealing the role the postal service might have played in the Christmas story.
According to Posten Norge, in the Norwegian translation of the Christmas Gospel from 1930, it says that the decree from Emperor Augustus ordering everyone to register in their home town was sent "by courier." So, the spot, by Oslo agency Pol, takes a look at the role of this courier, or mailman, as he delivers a scroll addressed to Mary and Joseph. As Mary opens the door, she looks particularly taken with the blond carrier—and nine months later her light-haired baby is born. (The ad just about stays the right side of offending Christians by saying that it wasn't really how it happened "in those days.")
The spot no doubt is likely to, at the very least, ruffle some feathers, but "the goal of the Christmas campaign is to create awareness about Posten in a warm, humorous and surprising way," said Posten Marketing Director Monica Solberg in a statement.
