Ad Age Next: Retail is next week—Last chance for tickets

The virtual 2022 Ad Age Next: Retail conference is April 5
Published on March 31, 2022.
Watch live on May 9: What does marketing in a multicultural America look like?

Top row: Pamela Gill-Alabaster, Emma Grede, Mara Greenwald, Kristin Harrer, Soyoung Kang, Sucharita Kodali, Carey Collins Krug and Amanda Martin
Bottom row: Alyssa Raine, Jinal Shah, Jacq Tatelman, Saskia van Gendt, Adolfo Villagomez, Erin Wallace and Lauren Weinberg 

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers/brands

Don't miss Ad Age Next: Retail next week, a virtual conference examining how retailers are enhancing shoppability and the e-commerce experience as consumer behavior continues to evolve.

The April 5 event features fireside conversations with the Home Depot's Adolfo Villagomez and Emma Grede, co-founder and CEO of Good American (the inclusive fashion brand launched alongside Khloé Kardashian), co-founder of chemical-free cleaning brand Safely and founding partner of shapewear line Skims.

Plus, marketers and agency executives will delve into:

  • Where the retail brands are investing their marketing budgets when it comes to growing social media like TikTok, nascent channels such as the metaverse and newer options like livestream shopping
  • The ever-changing landscape of e-commerce payments and how companies are introducing new options
  • How marketers are avoiding the greenwashing trap and staying true to eco-friendly missions in both preach and practice
  • Why apps are influencing store design

Register now for the Ad Age Next: Retail event at AdAge.com/NextRetail.

Confirmed speakers include:
Lauren Wetzel, chief operating officer, InfoSum
Lauren Weinberg, chief marketing and communications officer, Square
Alvis Washington, VP of store and customer experience, Walmart
Erin Wallace, VP of integrated marketing, ThredUp
Adolfo Villagomez, chief marketing officer and senior VP of online, The Home Depot
Saskia van Gendt, head of sustainability, Rothy's
Tim Vanderhook, CEO, co-founder and chairman, Viant Technology
Jeff Teng, VP of business development, MNTN
Jacq Tatelman, co-founder, CEO and creative director, State Bags
Jinal Shah, chief marketing officer, Zip US
Alyssa Raine, group VP of customer marketing platforms, Walgreens
Amanda Martin, senior VP and chief supply chain officer, Neiman Marcus Group
Amy Lanzi, chief operating officer, Publicis Commerce
Carey Collins Krug, senior VP of marketing, Abercrombie & Fitch
Sucharita Kodali, VP and principal analyst, Forrester
Soyoung Kang, chief marketing officer, Eos
Kristin Harrer, global chief marketing officer, Vans
Mara Greenwald, managing director of Shop+, Mindshare
Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder, Good American and co-founder, Safely
Pamela Gill-Alabaster, global head of sustainability, Mattel Inc.

Buy your ticket for Ad Age Next: Retail at AdAge.com/NextRetail.

