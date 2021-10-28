Watch live at 1 p.m. ET: How Shutterstock is leading the movement for more inclusive content

To RSVP, click here.

In the social media age, image is everything. If a picture was worth a thousand words in the pre-digital era, what is it worth now? (Well, millions of dollars, if NFTs are any indication.)

Shutterstock, one of the world's leading global platforms for content and applications, recently released the latest edition of its annual report on diversity. The study explores the opinions and actions of 2,700 marketers in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Spain, the U.K. and U.S., across their use of diverse content in marketing campaigns, and how global events have impacted decisions. Shutterstock conducted this research as part of its vision to ensure all creative content represents the diverse global community and to highlight the importance of more diversity, equity and inclusion behind the lens and in all corners of the workplace—including the executive suite.

Shutterstock Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Meeckel Beecher joins Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso to discuss why now is the time for action that effects real change, and what that means for the industry at large.

