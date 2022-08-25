Agency News

Deutsch LA Creative Chairman Pete Favat retires from advertising

The creative vet ends a nearly 40-year career filled with breakthrough work including 'Truth,' Progressive's Flo, Dr Pepper's Lil' Sweet, Converse's Grandmama and more 
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on August 25, 2022.
Pete Favat, creative chairman of Deutsch L.A.

Credit: Deutsch

Deutsch LA Creative Chairman Pete Favat today announced he will be retiring from the industry, closing a storied chapter of advertising history full of memorable characters and breakthrough ideas.

Favat’s career of nearly four decades is littered with landmark moments—among them, Converse’s lovable “Grandmama” campaign from the ‘90s, American Legacy Foundation’s (now known as Truth Initiative's) “Truth,” Progressive’s Flo and Dr Pepper’s Lil’ Sweet, to name just a few. 

Though he’s made stops at agencies across the country, Favat, who's 61, described IPG-owned Deutsch as “the place I’ve felt most at home.” After serving as chief creative officer at Arnold Boston, he arrived at Deutsch in 2013 to become L.A. creative chief, moved up to North American CCO and finally, rose to L.A. creative chairman. "The thing I love about Deutsch LA is that it was a pirate," he said. "It wasn't the headquarters. It was the satellite, and it was this pirate mentality that I just loved. It felt like my tribe."

As for what happens at Deutsch LA upon his departure, Favat believes the agency remains strong with strong leadership under Chief Creative Officer Karen Costello and CEO Kim Getty. “I don’t think anything needs to happen, but that’s up to the leadership group,” he said.

While at Deutsch LA, Favat led his team on buzz-making ideas including Taco Bell’s celebrity-driven films and irreverent campaigns like a breakfast push starring real "Ronald McDonalds."

For Dr Pepper, the agency created the TV drama-inspired college football campaign "Fansville" and gave birth to the ridiculous but lovable Lil’ Sweet, played by Justin Guarini. 

A Target campaign featured the first-ever live commercial to air during the Grammy Awards, starring Gwen Stefani. The agency helped Volkswagen ambush the World Cup, dancing around Hyundai’s official halftime sponsorship with a stealthy banner campaign that celebrated every time a team scored a goal with the help of the VW Golf.

When the world turned to color

Favat found entry into advertising via New York’s School of Visual Arts. Growing up with dyslexia, he said he was never a good student and early on turned to art. Once he arrived at SVA in 1979, “it was like I could see color. I could feel my head literally opening up, and it was a really magical time.”

Among his schoolmates were director Sam Bayer and artist Keith Haring. His instructors included design legend Paula Scher, the late illustrator Marshall Arisman and Richard Wilde, who founded the school’s graphic design department. 

Favat landed his first agency job at SSC&B Lintas in New York as an art director who helped introduce a new beverage to the market—Diet Coke. The first spot he ever made, for Friskies Buffet, earned a Gold Clio—and "then I went on a five-year dry spell and got nothing," he laughed. "I got cocky. I was young."

That experience drove home the importance of working hard, consistently. Favat then made his way to Boston, working at agencies Ingalls Quinn & Johnson and Houston Effler—later Houston Herstek Favat, when he became partner. There, he led Converse’s famous campaign starring “Grandmama,” aka NBA star Larry Johnson in drag.

He landed at Arnold in 1995 after it acquired his agency, leading to a prolific 18-year run that yielded hits such as Ocean Spray’s bog guys and Progressive’s Flo.

At Arnold, he helped to create American Legacy Foundation’s groundbreaking “Truth” campaign alongside Alex Bogusky and Crispin Porter + Bogusky in an unprecedented dual agency partnership. Named one of Ad Age’s top campaigns of the 21st century, “Truth” included jaw-dropping stunts featuring dog poop, teens playing dead and body bags placed at Big Tobacco headquarters. The ideas at the time were like no other, opening the door to an era of stunt-based advertising while making a difference too. The campaign earned the Grand Effie in 2003 and eventually helped to cut teen smoking by 50%. 

Favat’s impact on his agency, the industry and the creative community has extended beyond the work. He introduced Deutsch LA's state-of-the-art production facility Steelhead Studios, now one of the agency’s key offerings for its clients. He brought a new spin to industry awards when he chaired the Andys and introduced live judging for all to see (during which he shamelessly plugged his Taco Bell client by eating Nacho Fries). Both he and his wife Amy, along with industry rep Melissa Ross and studio owner Chris Buzzell, have also rallied the creative community to help support homeless youth with the art-based fundraiser 100 Pieces

A scene from the 100 Pieces art fundraiser for homeless youth

Credit: 100 Pieces

Going forward, Favat said he will be dedicating time to his woodworking and, more importantly, “we-tirement.” That's how he describes the quality time he hopes to spend with his wife, whom he met more than 20 years ago when they were both working at Arnold in Boston, she as a producer.

When he and Amy got together, Favat had two young children from a previous marriage. Now that both kids are grown, he said it’s time for the couple to focus on themselves. “She became a mom overnight and helped raise them with me. We used to work together, we built a house together. So now it’s time for us to do the stuff that we really want to do. I just want 20 years, hopefully, knock on wood, where we can have a lot of fun.”

Staying in advertising would make that impossible because “I don’t phone anything in,” he said. “I push so hard that if I continue doing this, I can’t half-ass it.”

Pete and Amy Favat

Credit: Pete Favat

“We are going to miss the hell out of Pete and his infectious passion and relentless creativity,” said Getty. “He has a motor like nobody else. Looking at all that Pete has accomplished, invented and built in his career inspires each and every person at our agency. Pete is one of the few people that can honestly say, he’s done it all.” 

“Pete brings an incredible energy to every day, and it truly is inspiring,” added Costello. “He has the ultimate maker mentality and is in a constant state of creative motion. He has a laugh that lights up a room and lives out his belief that playfulness is at the heart of creativity. He also happens to have one of the biggest hearts of anyone I know. It’s been an honor to work alongside him all these years. He’s been a partner, a mentor, but most importantly, a friend. Miss you already, Pete Favat.”

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow
