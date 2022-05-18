Deutsch New York hires FCB’s Samira Ansari as chief creative officer

“My philosophy is that a great idea can come out of any brief for any brand,” Ansari said. “It doesn't have to be a shiny brief or anything of that sort.”

What’s important, she noted, is a “true partnership” between agency and client, in which “we're all pulling our sleeves up together and solving the problem together. Sometimes I feel like I know my client's business better than they do because I feel responsible for their brand. If you know the brand as well as you should, then you can solve their problems.”

On what she hopes to achieve as a leader, Ansari said she hopes to emulate the mentors of her past. “I've worked with many different creative directors over my career, but the ones that have gotten the best out of me are the ones who have really pushed me to be my best self, and have made it fun along the way.”

Get your tickets for the 2022 Leading Women event, held in New York on Aug. 9

“We’re so proud of Samira and all that she’s achieved at FCB," said Emma Armstrong, president of FCB New York, in a statement. "She’s an amazing combination of talent and kindness, and we can’t wait to see her light the world on fire in her new role. Although big shoes to fill, we’re eager for the next great talent to step in and grow with us.”

Ansari is the latest in a string of major Deutsch New York hires, bringing new shape to the agency following its much-publicized split from sibling Deutsch L.A. in 2020. Earlier this year, the agency named Miriam Franklin executive VP-head of integrated production and Melatan Riden executive VP-head of art and design. With Ansari on board, the agency’s executive leadership team is now 71% female, with 12% identifying as diverse. Overall the agency is now 58% female, with 33% of staffers identifying as people of color.

DiFebo said she didn’t intentionally fill the ranks with female leaders, noting ”we always look for the best person.” That said, “from my experience, I know this is stereotypical, but women kick ass because they get to the task and they are not so much worried about their egos. [With us] in a room, we're going to feel very different than a lot of other agencies. And I think that's a good thing.”

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.