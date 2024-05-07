Corinna Falusi, a former chief creative officer at Mother New York and Ogilvy New York, has launched a creative collective, Birthday, that aims to assemble top freelancers for client projects.
Former Mother New York leader launches creative collective
Falusi, who left Mother two years ago, is teaming up at Birthday with two other top creatives—Jamie Standen, a veteran of several Paris agencies including Ogilvy, and Erik Norin, who worked with Falusi at Mother during most of her six years there.
Birthday’s current client list includes Hinge, RoC Skincare and several startups launching later this year.
More: What ad professionals should know about the gig economy
Falusi said many of her friends in the business are now working independently and that she can assemble different teams for different assignments based on the scope of work, location and creative ask. These teams will work in-house, on site with each client, creating a bespoke creative department rather than a siloed offering.
“I have worked with so many talented people over the many years of my career, with so many different talents, tastes and personalities ... sprinkled out all over the world,” she told Ad Age. “The big dream was always to bring all of them together again, in new constellations and new combinations that I know will lead to exciting work.”
Birthday’s structure allows clients to tap into “an endless pool of creatives, no limitations of walls or structures, just the best and right people coming together for specific projects,” she added.
Birthday’s network includes creatives, strategists and producers with experience in U.S., European and global markets, said the collective, which is based in Brooklyn, New York.
There has been a surge of agency launches lately, with many promising similar benefits to clients, such as fewer layers, flexible staffing and access to senior creatives.
Also: This company’s mystery experts help spark campaign ideas
Falusi added that Birthday’s offering includes a spirit of optimism in a rapidly changing advertising world. “We like people,” she said. “We know that the future is human and that emotions are our biggest assets. They spark ideas and conversations, they bring people together and they change perspectives.”
Born in Germany, Falusi began her career at Jung von Matt before spending a decade at Strawberry Frog, and later working at Ogilvy and Mother.