Former Mother New York leader launches creative collective

Falusi, who left Mother two years ago, is teaming up at Birthday with two other top creatives—Jamie Standen, a veteran of several Paris agencies including Ogilvy, and Erik Norin, who worked with Falusi at Mother during most of her six years there.

Birthday’s current client list includes Hinge, RoC Skincare and several startups launching later this year.

Falusi said many of her friends in the business are now working independently and that she can assemble different teams for different assignments based on the scope of work, location and creative ask. These teams will work in-house, on site with each client, creating a bespoke creative department rather than a siloed offering.