Instacart shops for agency

"With millions of households across North America relying on Instacart to get their groceries and household essentials each week, our teams remain relentlessly focused on building the absolute best online grocery shopping experience possible," said the blog post. "Now, more than ever, we believe it’s critical to develop a world-class brand that helps position our products and services to consumers and elevate the value we deliver to customers."

Instacart, which says it is the leading online grocery platform in North America, works with 600 brands and retailers and delivers from nearly 55,000 stores in 5,500 cities. It is available to more than 85% of U.S. households but is also facing increased competition from players in the space including Amazon, Shipt, Walmart, Uber Eats and others. Walmart, for example, this month introduced GoLocal, a service that will deliver orders for other businesses such as local bakeries across the U.S. In its press release announcing the service, Walmart said that within three years, it has launched and scaled delivery and express delivery of 160,000-plus items from more than 3,000 stores, reaching nearly 70% of the U.S. population.

Instacart is believed to be prepping for an initial public offering and has been steadily building its team. In July, it tapped Fidji Simo, a board member and formerly VP of the Facebook app, as CEO. In May, Supermarket News reported that the company was expanding its corporate team by 51% to support global expansion.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.