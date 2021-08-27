Instacart shops for agency

Online grocery giant Instacart, which recently hired Facebook ad executive Carolyn Everson as president, looks to be ramping up its marketing and seeking an agency for help. The move follows the appointment of Laura Jones as VP of brand and marketing in June who, according to an Instacart blog post, will be charged with "shaping and defining a cohesive brand that threads across all aspects of our business." Jones oversees creative, brand marketing, brand media, product marketing, partner marketing and marketing operations.
The company is said to have reached out to several big-name agencies, including Wieden+Kennedy, Johannes Leonardo and Droga5 to gauge their interest. A W+K spokesperson said the agency is not participating in the pitch. Both JL and Droga declined to comment. Instacart declined to comment.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
Though Everson—who as president will oversee retail, business development and advertising at Instacart—is well known to the ad community, she does not join the company officially until Sept. 7. Jones was most recently the global head of marketing for the rides business at Uber, where, according to the blog post, she "built a global team of more than 60 product marketing managers and strategists responsible for Uber’s rides, Eats and Freight businesses."