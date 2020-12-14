Joan taps Lauren Costa as executive creative director
Independent agency Joan has tapped industry vet Lauren Costa as executive creative director. A copywriter by trade, Costa’s career spans roles at Droga5, Wieden + Kennedy and Ogilvy & Mather New York. The announcement comes on the heels of the departure of Dan Lucey, the agency's former executive creative director and equity partner who joined Havas New York as chief creative officer last week.
Costa will begin her new post in January 2021 and will work hand-in-hand with Co-Founders Jaime Robinson, who is Chief Creative Officer, and CEO Lisa Clunie to help shape the agency’s creative vision and output.
Costa had already made a mark at the company working on a contract basis, during which she helped to debut Keds’ new brand platform “Made for Women, Whatever That Means,” which included a modern-day update to the brand’s classic “Handbook for Girls,” as well as work for other clients including Express and Facebook. Joan's client list also includes General Mills, Georgia Pacific, Google, Virgin Hotels, HPE, and Sheetz.
“The energy Jaime and Lisa bring every day spreads to everyone in the agency and all the work that comes out of it,” said Costa in a statement. “Brands come to JOAN for its unique point of view, and JOAN has the luxury of holding true to that. I can't wait to be a part of shaping that point of view, for the agency, and for our clients."
Before switching to advertising, Costa started out in journalism at The Washington Post and worked at other publications. During her time at Wieden + Kennedy, her work included the “It’s Not Crazy, It’s Sports” campaign. While at Ogilvy, Ad Age named her to its “Creative You Should Know” list in 2014, on the heels of major campaigns for IBM, including the expansive “Made with IBM” effort that involved creative 60+ different spots that each aired only once during the Masters Tournament, as well as the award-winning “World Smallest Movie,” a film about a boy and his pet atom that was made, literally, by moving atoms one at a time.
As a group creative director at Droga5, her work included the bold Chase campaign featuring Serena Williams reciting lyrics of LL Cool J's “Mama Said Knock You Out,” recasting the rap classic as a celebratory anthem of motherhood just before she returned to the U.S. Open after giving birth to her daughter.
“I have been trying to get Lauren to officially join Joan for no less than three years," said Robinson. “I’m so thrilled she finally said yes. This woman is a force of nature, a brilliant leader, a whip smart strategic thinker and has one of the most versatile creative brains I have ever encountered. Also, she’s funny as hell. The staff screamed in happiness when I told them. We’re so lucky to have her.”