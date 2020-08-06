Agency News

MDC Partners sees sharp revenue declines in second quarter

Organic sales were down 26 percent; Chairman-CEO Mark Penn warns of further declines of 10 percent to 15 percent in full year
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on August 06, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Random acts of decency emerge as marketers speed up payments to smaller shops
Credit: iStock

MDC Partners reported on Thursday a 28.3 percent decline in second quarter revenue to $259.7 million from $362.1 million in the same period last year.

The holding company posted a 26.4 percent drop in organic revenue in the second quarter. In the U.S., second quarter organic sales were down 26.1 percent.

MDC said in an earnings release that it would not be providing guidance for 2020 "given the uncertainties in the global business environment arising from the COVID-19 pandemic."

However, on an earnings call, MDC Partners Chairman-CEO Mark Penn said the company "continues to expect" organic revenue declines of between 10 percent and 15 percent for the year.

Related articles
IPG reports second quarter revenue declines, CEO Michael Roth warns of further cost cuts
Lindsay Rittenhouse
Omnicom Group posts second quarter organic sales declines; U.S. saw 20 percent drop
Lindsay Rittenhouse
Publicis Groupe sees organic sales declines worldwide in second quarter
Lindsay Rittenhouse

MDC Partners reported that it generated $82 million in cost savings in the first half but did not detail its measures. It's unclear how many layoffs MDC has undergone since the start of the pandemic, but its agency Anomaly was the first to report staff cuts in March.

Penn said he was encouraged by several "solid new business wins" in the second quarter, including assignments from Budweiser, Skyy Vodka and Welch's Food. Net new business wins in the second quarter totaled $20.5 million, according to MDC.

"After three months of clients paring budgets and delaying projects," Penn said MDC is starting to see clients "restoring budgets and launching reviews."

He also confirmed on the call that Anomaly picked up Coca-Cola's North American creative duties, as was reported by Adweek on Wednesday. But incumbent Wieden + Kennedy remains on Coca-Cola’s agency roster. While its Portland office is currently not working on brand Coke, the shop’s New York office remains active on Coke-owned Vitamin Water and Sprite.

Anomaly’s role concerns Coke’s so-called “global charter,” which refers to global campaigns that local markets can use. Anomaly is behind an ad for Coke that debuted in early June that plays into the at-home cooking trend. And it is possible W&K Portland gets another crack at Coke soon. The beverage giant has a history of using various agencies at once. W&K has a history of doing Coke’s U.S. Super Bowl ads, and the shop could still get the chance to respond to a brief for the Big Game, according to people familiar with the matter.

On the earnings call, Penn declined to comment on the proposed merger of The Stagwell Group and MDC Partners. Announced in June, the merger of the two companies led by Penn would form a $2 billion agency group and is estimated to generate $35 million in cost synergies.

A special committee consisting of independent directors and external financial and legal advisors was appointed to consider the proposal. "The process is continuing along and they will make announcements as appropriate," Penn said on the call.

Investors had been showing some optimism about MDC stock going into MDC’s earnings call, which occurred before the market opened today. MDC’s Aug. 5 closing price ($2.32) was its highest closing price since The Stagwell Group announced its merger proposal in June.

The stock today opened at $2.30 a share, after the earnings disclosure. MDC’s stock closed at $1.17 on June 24, the day before Stagwell, its largest shareholder, proposed a merger in which MDC would buy Stagwell’s agencies by issuing more MDC stock.

MDC Partners also broke out its non-media agencies into two buckets, referenced in its earnings report as Group A and Group B. The company declined to say what agencies are in which bucket, noting that the information would be included in a forthcoming 10-Q filing with The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the report, the Group A network posted a 19.2 percent decline in organic revenue and Group B reported a 29 percent drop in organic sales in the second quarter.

Correction: An earlier version of this story inaccurately reported that Mark Penn warned of organic declines of 10 percent to 20 percent in 2020. He warned of declines of between 10 percent and 15 percent.

Contributing: Bradley Johnson and E.J. Schultz.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Random acts of decency emerge as marketers speed up payments to smaller shops

Random acts of decency emerge as marketers speed up payments to smaller shops
Publicis says it has parted ways with Tom Goodwin after his COVID-19 comments on Twitter

Publicis says it has parted ways with Tom Goodwin after his COVID-19 comments on Twitter
Publicis Groupe exec sparks Twitter backlash after criticizing 'the total obsession with Covid deaths'

Publicis Groupe exec sparks Twitter backlash after criticizing 'the total obsession with Covid deaths'
600 & Rising president stumbles with criticism of ADCOLOR

600 & Rising president stumbles with criticism of ADCOLOR
WPP releases U.S. diversity data in staff memo from CEO Mark Read

WPP releases U.S. diversity data in staff memo from CEO Mark Read
IPG reports second quarter revenue declines, CEO Michael Roth warns of further cost cuts

IPG reports second quarter revenue declines, CEO Michael Roth warns of further cost cuts
The 4A's praises defeat of D.C. Council's 3 percent tax on advertising and the sale of personal information

The 4A's praises defeat of D.C. Council's 3 percent tax on advertising and the sale of personal information
Cartwright bolsters its leadership with vets from Anomaly, 72andSunny and Grey

Cartwright bolsters its leadership with vets from Anomaly, 72andSunny and Grey