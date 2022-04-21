Agency News

Wieden+Kennedy elevates three key executives in its ongoing transformation

Portland shop appoints Kathryn Addo global brand director on Nike, Jacqueline Steele to chief growth officer, and Rebecca Groff to chief marketing officer
By Brian Bonilla. Published on April 21, 2022.
SeatGeek hires Wavemaker as its first media agency of record

From left to right: Groff, Addo and Steele.

Credit: Wieden+Kennedy

Having just reached its 40-year anniversary, Wieden+Kennedy is continuing its ongoing transformation with a new guard of executives.

Kathryn Addo, previously group brand director at Wieden’s Amsterdam office, has been named global brand director for its Nike account and will now be based in Portland. Jacqueline Steele takes the role of chief growth officer, leading global new business, after serving as new business director for the agency’s New York office. Rebecca Groff, formerly global director of communications and public relations, becomes its first chief marketing officer.

Addo succeeds Andre Gustavo, who was recently named managing director of Wieden’s São Paulo office. Steele replaces Maggie Jennings, who joined Tombras as its first chief growth officer after 17 years with Wieden+Kennedy.

These moves come as Wieden+Kennedy has recently seen significant executive changes as well as the death of co-founder David Kennedy in October. In December, Colleen DeCourcy, the agency’s longtime global chief creative officer and president, retired from advertising. In June, husband-and-wife creative team, Ana and Hermeti Balarin were brought on as co-executive creative directors for the agency’s Portland office, replacing Eric Baldwin, who held the position for four years. Last year the agency also brought on Jai Tedeschi as its first global director of culture and operations. This continued shakeup started in October 2020 when Neal Arthur and Karl Lieberman were named chief operating officer and chief creative officer, respectively.

New spaces

“We're going from a company that uses creativity primarily through advertising to now a company that uses creativity in a lot of different spaces and we are identifying people who have that same sense of ownership and an entrepreneurial sensibility who want to go find those opportunities and believe that you can really change things and put something great out into the world,” Arthur said in an interview. 

“A lot has happened last year and Karl and I jumping into these roles was probably the first signal to that,” Arthur added. “We've been good at using advertising as an expression to transform the way that people and the world see a company. But I think the transformation that's happening is saying advertising used to be the most powerful vehicle to change the way that you saw a company because it was the best manifestation of a brand, but now a brand is so much more and you experience much more of a brand because of social media and the digital landscape. So there's just more opportunity out there.”

The agency will be looking to expand its capabilities across areas like design, Web3, and social content, the last of which is led by its breakthrough social-first creative studio Bodega. One of the architects of Bodega, John “JP” Petty III, was promoted to executive creative director in its Portland office late last year. As the agency looks to expand its capabilities to solve more holistic brand problems, Arthur said it’s not about becoming a different company.

“What we're known for is big, bold ideas,” Arthur said. “We’ll show that's still our whole thing, but [we'll be] making sure that shows up across more facets of our clients’ businesses. In one respect it’s like doing the thing we've always done, but making sure that core skill set and strength manifests itself in a lot of different ways.”

The agency is also looking into strategic partnerships in the Web3 space. The agency was recently named agency of record NFT company Boss Beauties and also is teaming up with Nouns Dao, an experimental NFT initiative, to help the collection grow its brand awareness and attract new creators. Groff, who has been with the agency for 13 years, is playing a key role in finding these partnerships.

Beyond leading internal and external communications, her job will also include “myth-busting” notions about the Wieden+Kennedy brand, according to Groff.

“The things that will change about my job will be myth-busting the things that we do and don't do, and then helping bring in new partners,” Groff said. “An example would be, I think we've had probably a reputation for being a little slow and difficult, that might be a myth that people have thought about us in the past. And we're not alone in that. There’s a reason that over the past [few years] marketing has changed. There's a reason that everything has changed. Clients brought things in-house because maybe agencies were slow and difficult and it was a layer that wasn't necessary for them at the time. But I think what you'll find—and this is a big part of our culture renovation and our change to our marketing stack that we offer and what we do—is that we cut to the chase pretty quickly and that we're actually quite agile.”

Other aspects of the agency’s cultural renovation have taken shape internally through policies as well. These include updating its sabbatical program to offer six weeks off work after five years, shaving that down from seven years; achieving B Corp status in Amsterdam and applying for it across the network; and instituting a mandatory network-wide day off every month in which there isn’t a federal holiday.

Connecting the network

A big focus for the agency moving forward will be on creating a more connected network across Wieden’s eight global offices which include New York, Portland, Amsterdam, London, Shanghai, Delhi, and São Paulo. 

To do so, the agency will expand offerings like Bodega, which currently exists only in New York and Portland, across all its offices. The goal is to maintain the structure of its offerings but have it run by different people in each office by different clients. 

The same applies to the agency’s Kennedys program, an initiative that began in 2011 to find talent from different walks of life. Accepted applicants are put through a course where they work on briefs and learn the business. Wieden pays for housing during the program and has had participants who were veterinarians and lawyers, for example. The agency has so far hired one-third of the people who have come through the program in Amsterdam and one-third of the first Portland graduate class which launched last year. 

“In the case of Bodega and Kennedys, those are things that we've always loved that the offices are able to do their own thing,” Arthur said. “The values of Wieden+Kennedy have always been pronounced, and then the offices interpret them in different ways. So you have the Kennedys in Amsterdam, which is different than the Kennedys in Portland, but now we're just finding because of our ability to connect through all different types of tools we don't need to start from scratch each time and have each office try to reinvent the wheel.”

This connected network mindset also applies to how the agency will view global accounts moving forward.

“In the past, a client would come in the door and work with one office as a lead and then sometimes bring on help from other offices, but now so many of our clients are big global clients that want a global solution from Wieden+Kennedy," said Arthur. "So rather than just having access to talent in one office, we’ll say this is an account that wants all of the best that Wieden+Kennedy can offer globally. So we just approach clients differently and structure our teams differently and Nike is a great example of that.”

While Arthur still views its Portland office as the “soul of the company,” moving forward we will “probably see fewer distinctions” among which offices created certain work, and instead, the work "will be attributed to the Wieden brand,” he added. 

The network, which has around 1,500 employees globally, will also look to expand its footprint by forming “hubs” or small teams throughout different regions rather than creating a full office. “We see ourselves as expanding our presence without necessarily creating this huge footprint,” Arthur said. “We're never going to have the same level of people and network and infrastructure as you would see at a larger agency.”

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

