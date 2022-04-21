Wieden+Kennedy elevates three key executives in its ongoing transformation

Having just reached its 40-year anniversary, Wieden+Kennedy is continuing its ongoing transformation with a new guard of executives.

Kathryn Addo, previously group brand director at Wieden’s Amsterdam office, has been named global brand director for its Nike account and will now be based in Portland. Jacqueline Steele takes the role of chief growth officer, leading global new business, after serving as new business director for the agency’s New York office. Rebecca Groff, formerly global director of communications and public relations, becomes its first chief marketing officer.

Addo succeeds Andre Gustavo, who was recently named managing director of Wieden’s São Paulo office. Steele replaces Maggie Jennings, who joined Tombras as its first chief growth officer after 17 years with Wieden+Kennedy.

These moves come as Wieden+Kennedy has recently seen significant executive changes as well as the death of co-founder David Kennedy in October. In December, Colleen DeCourcy, the agency’s longtime global chief creative officer and president, retired from advertising. In June, husband-and-wife creative team, Ana and Hermeti Balarin were brought on as co-executive creative directors for the agency’s Portland office, replacing Eric Baldwin, who held the position for four years. Last year the agency also brought on Jai Tedeschi as its first global director of culture and operations. This continued shakeup started in October 2020 when Neal Arthur and Karl Lieberman were named chief operating officer and chief creative officer, respectively.

New spaces

“We're going from a company that uses creativity primarily through advertising to now a company that uses creativity in a lot of different spaces and we are identifying people who have that same sense of ownership and an entrepreneurial sensibility who want to go find those opportunities and believe that you can really change things and put something great out into the world,” Arthur said in an interview.

“A lot has happened last year and Karl and I jumping into these roles was probably the first signal to that,” Arthur added. “We've been good at using advertising as an expression to transform the way that people and the world see a company. But I think the transformation that's happening is saying advertising used to be the most powerful vehicle to change the way that you saw a company because it was the best manifestation of a brand, but now a brand is so much more and you experience much more of a brand because of social media and the digital landscape. So there's just more opportunity out there.”

The agency will be looking to expand its capabilities across areas like design, Web3, and social content, the last of which is led by its breakthrough social-first creative studio Bodega. One of the architects of Bodega, John “JP” Petty III, was promoted to executive creative director in its Portland office late last year. As the agency looks to expand its capabilities to solve more holistic brand problems, Arthur said it’s not about becoming a different company.

“What we're known for is big, bold ideas,” Arthur said. “We’ll show that's still our whole thing, but [we'll be] making sure that shows up across more facets of our clients’ businesses. In one respect it’s like doing the thing we've always done, but making sure that core skill set and strength manifests itself in a lot of different ways.”

The agency is also looking into strategic partnerships in the Web3 space. The agency was recently named agency of record NFT company Boss Beauties and also is teaming up with Nouns Dao, an experimental NFT initiative, to help the collection grow its brand awareness and attract new creators. Groff, who has been with the agency for 13 years, is playing a key role in finding these partnerships.

Beyond leading internal and external communications, her job will also include “myth-busting” notions about the Wieden+Kennedy brand, according to Groff.