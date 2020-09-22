Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan on how to be a marketing rock star
2020 has been the year of #Business2Boring virtual marketing event streams from bedrooms across the globe. Kudos to brands and media companies for trying to quickly adopt live video to replace that in-person experience. But let’s face it, most of it sucked. Even the big players seemed to fall flat with their video presentations. #ZoomFatigue became its own pandemic this year.
To cut through the mountain of blasé content vying for consumers’ time, you need to stand out more than ever. And sometimes standing out requires jumping off a cliff or, say, out of a perfectly good airplane. Cheetah Digital, the direct-to-consumer marketing communications platform, took a huge leap (literally) into the unknown by partnering with Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and his hilarious wife, actress and comedian Brittany Furlan-Lee, to present its “Digital Transformation and Personalization”- themed #Signals20 content series. #Signals20 is a new kind of marketing conference designed to bypass Zoom fatigue in this virtual era.
A content series for marketing rock stars. Yes, this includes you
If you tell your audience your education series will turn them into marketing rock stars, it helps to have one of the biggest rock stars on the planet teaching them how. For example, if your brand’s strategy is still rooted in snooping on consumers using third-party cookies or other nefarious tracking tactics to try and personalize advertising, you are behind the times. Even a drummer knows those tactics aren’t cool. But let’s say you’re on the right side of that data fence and want to collect zero-party data from consumers the correct way—yet you don’t quite know what zero-party data is or how to gather it. Brittany Furlan-Lee will invite you to her “Zero-Party Data Party '' complete with party hats and Tommy DJing the set.
Lastly, no one wants to be using an outdated, antiquated email platform to communicate with their customers, right? You only want to use using a platform recognized as a leader by global analysts. Nothing less will do. Well, according to the incredibly lengthy report “The Forrester Wave: Email Marketing Service Providers”—and kudos to Brittany for making that actually sound sexy—Cheetah Digital is that leader.
(One behind-the-scenes caveat on that video: The laptop Tommy chucks out the window was actually legally dead before it got tossed. No child was deprived of a working Macbook for e-learning—another major fatigue topic, right? Also, you can check out the other ridiculous Tommy and Brittany videos that make fun of martech buzzwords most of us use in daily conversations on our team Zoom calls.)
Camouflage your message or animate while you educate?
Do you know what everyone loves at a marketing conference? Learning practical strategies and hearing real results from actual marketers. It’s why we attend. But no one wants to see your messy bed or horrible dining room chandelier backlighting your grainy laptop camera. Holding the audience’s attention while educating is key to your virtual event and recurring attendance with top prospects.
Cheetah Digital set up its virtual conference to ensure no client story gets forgotten. Want to hear how a global sporting goods brand had a massive lift in sales via email during COVID-19 this spring? Cool, but they’ll be wearing camouflage in an Oregon forest for the interview. Maybe you’d like to know how one of America’s biggest theme park owners drives revenue through personalized offers. No problem, but you’ll have to ride their rollercoaster and feed the sea lions first. The biggest sessions of the series feature multi-cam interviews shot in a comedic fashion from around the globe. Topics span acquiring data and enriching it, data-driven messaging, omnichannel loyalty and true personalization at scale—all hot topics to help accelerate your company’s digital transformation.
But no one is expected to send camera crews across the globe to capture short, roundtable-style panel sessions, right? So, how does the basic Zoom gallery view get an upgrade? You animate everyone. For example, Cheetah Digital upgraded its numerous client and expert partner panels by animating each guest into a sleek digital character complete with multiple angles and real-time head and hand gesturing. If you’re in sports, media, CPG, QSR, retail or even finserv, you have the opportunity to connect with global leaders and learn from their strategies, albeit in cartoon form. The format is different, which makes it memorable.
As we try to bring 2020 to a close and lock it away for a long, long time, be sure to check out the small marketing conference you may have missed but wanted on your calendar. Crank up your favorite Crüe song, browse the 30-plus sessions and dive in to laugh while learning how to become a marketing rock star.