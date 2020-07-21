CMO Strategy

Kind pivots from in-person sampling to delivery by balloon, bird and drone

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski will also chat on video with the winners of Kind Frozen deliveries
By Jessica Wohl. Published on July 21, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Virgin Hotels pushes me-time in cheeky brand campaign
Credit: Kind

When Kind Snacks was coming up with ways to promote new frozen treats, its tactics were similar to those it has used before: a New York pop-up event, in-store sampling and plenty of summer advertising on Facebook.

First, the pandemic ended events. Next, the #StopHateforProfit Facebook boycott, of which Kind is a part, put an end to brand placements on Facebook and Instagram during one of the hottest months of the year. Rather than waiting, Kind came up with unique ways to deliver the products with a contest kicking off Tuesday. The brand is going to reward three fans with a delivery of the 180-calorie plant-based bars by hot air balloon, bird and/or drone. And they’ll each get a 15-minute video chat with Antoni Porowski, the food expert on Queer Eye. It’s essentially a 2020 take on an in-person celebrity sampling event.

The push comes as packaged food brands try to promote products planned months before the disruptions of 2020—without coming off as too promotional during the pandemic or out of place during the social justice movement.

Credit:
Kind

The deliveries by balloon, trained pied crows and drone are ways for Kind to get noticed at a time when the brand isn’t using paid media to promote its products. Kind’s in-house team worked on the creative and the company is working with Tenure on the deliveries.

Kind Snacks was planning to spend nearly $2 million on Facebook advertising in July, with a significant portion of that spending focused on the new bars. Much of that spending will be reallocated toward tactics including as search.

Kind is still running short online video ads and is spending on Pinterest. It has been getting paid influencers including Terri McHugh and Joceline Raad to post about the product and has shared their images on its own Instagram feed. And Porowski, who also partnered with the brand on its Pride campaign in June, is also set to promote the product on social media.

Related Articles
Even brands not in the Facebook boycott have shifted social ad spend
Garett Sloane
These 12 brands are supporting the Black community with their Pride campaigns
Ilyse Liffreing
Kind eliminates 90 field marketing and field sales jobs, or about 15 percent of full-time staff
Jessica Wohl
Kind makes a colorful exit from grocers' fruit-snack shelves
Jessica Wohl
Credit:
Kind

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Virgin Hotels pushes me-time in cheeky brand campaign

Virgin Hotels pushes me-time in cheeky brand campaign
A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
See how Nissan updated its logo for first time in 20 years

See how Nissan updated its logo for first time in 20 years
U.S. retail sales surged higher in June to pre-pandemic levels

U.S. retail sales surged higher in June to pre-pandemic levels
As back-to-school marketing begins, brands push value and stick to crayons

As back-to-school marketing begins, brands push value and stick to crayons
Visa issues RFP for creative AOR

Visa issues RFP for creative AOR
Doritos plans to air a compilation ‘Crash from Home’ spot when the NFL resumes

Doritos plans to air a compilation ‘Crash from Home’ spot when the NFL resumes