CMO Strategy

Old Spice takes serious turn highlighting impact of COVID-19 on black communities

Corporate cast that includes Toyota, Unilever, Facebook and Salesforce joins BET to raise $16 million for African American communities
By Jack Neff. Published on April 24, 2020.

Old Spice is rarely serious, but it got that way as it joined a host of other brands and BET network in a campaign to provide financial, educational and community support to fight COVID-19 in black communities.

One thing all the marketing around coronavirus and relief efforts hasn't focused on much so far is the impact on African Americans. But as comedian Deon Cole notes in the Old Spice spot from Wieden+Kennedy: “Predominantly black counties have infection rates three times higher than white ones.” He also notes the Procter & Gamble Co. brand’s efforts to raise funds for Cole’s hometown of Chicago and fellow Old Spice pitchman Terry Crews’ hometown of Flint, Mich.

“This work supports Old Spice’s ongoing efforts to help guys be their #BestSmellf, no matter what the world throws their way,” says Old Spice Associate Brand Director Matt Krehbiel. “While Old Spice enjoys keeping it lighthearted, we also understand that during these uncertain times they are experiencing a range of emotions. It’s a devastating reality that this virus is impacting African Americans at a concerning rate.”

Related articles
How Old Spice won the Super Bowl—without actually being in it
Jack Neff
Old Spice Guy returns for 10th anniversary with new ads co-starring 'son' Keith Powers
Jack Neff
What advertisers have planned for the NFL’s first ‘virtual draft’
E.J. Schultz
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff

P&G aired the spot in the show and continues to support it in social media, joining a large corporate cast that raised over $16 million in commitments, during a “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” on April 22 to support more than 50 organizations nationwide providing resources to African Americans whose health or finances have been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Other brand participating include Facebook, Unilever, Toyota, Salesforce, McDonald’s, BNY Mellon, Amex, AARP, Clorox Co.’s Pine-Sol, Morgan Stanley, TJX, WW, NBA, RLJ Companies, Restaurant Brands International’s Popeyes and Chicago Trading Company. Philanthropic support also came from Blue Meridian Partners, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, The Ford Foundation and Advancing Black Pathways, all working through United Way Worldwide.

Toyota also created a community service announcement in English and Spanish around its effort, which will continue to run on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and elsewhere through May 6, featuring Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer and Lupita Infante among others, directing peole to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for information.

As for Old Spice, it didn't stay serious long, evidenced by putting Las Vegas Raiders first-round draftee Henry Ruggs III in a branded bathrobe during the NFL Draft on Thursday night, highlighting the brand’s $320,000 donation to United Way as part the livestreamed NFL Draft-A-Thon, in which brand spokesman Isaiah Mustafa also participated.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Hershey plans to make up to 45,000 face masks a day

Hershey plans to make up to 45,000 face masks a day
In wake of Trump comments, Lysol maker warns against using disinfectants to treat coronavirus

In wake of Trump comments, Lysol maker warns against using disinfectants to treat coronavirus
Budweiser remakes ‘Whassup’ for the stay-at-home era

Budweiser remakes ‘Whassup’ for the stay-at-home era
Under new CMO, E-Trade unveils campaign that doesn’t shy away from the downturn

Under new CMO, E-Trade unveils campaign that doesn’t shy away from the downturn
What advertisers have planned for the NFL’s first ‘virtual draft’

What advertisers have planned for the NFL’s first ‘virtual draft’
Walmart names Target vet William White as its new U.S. chief marketing officer

Walmart names Target vet William White as its new U.S. chief marketing officer
Home is where Lowe’s heart is as brand sponsors NFL draft

Home is where Lowe’s heart is as brand sponsors NFL draft