CMO Strategy

Pepsi gives back to New York City bodegas this holiday season

‘Desus and Mero’ stars join the brand in supporting the neighborhood shops with cash gifts
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on December 11, 2020.
The fastest-growing brands of 2020
Credit: Pepsi

In New York City, many neighborhood bodegas are in danger of closing shop due to the pandemic keeping people home and tourists away. Still, many are going out of their way to support their communities by making sure they are carrying items New Yorkers need to remain healthy and happy. 

For the holiday season, Pepsi is supporting and thanking New York City bodegas across the city’s five boroughs with a new digital and social giveback campaign featuring Bronx natives Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, the hosts of Showtime’s late-night talk show “Desus & Mero” and personalities of the Bodega Boys podcast.

Today, Pepsi, whose product is on many of the shops’ shelves, is debuting a film called "The Bodega Giveback," in which Desus and Mero travel to the JJN Corp Deli and Grocery, which has helped residents in the Bronx for more than 30 years, to surprise owner Juan with a check to cover a full year of rent through 2021. The soda company plans on making similar cash gifts to at least 20 other bodegas in all boroughs and is calling on local shoppers to nominate their own community bodega with their stories and the hashtag #PepsiBodega.

“Pepsi has so many longstanding bodega partners in New York City—they are not only pillars of the community, but they have gone above and beyond to take care of their loyal customers during the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Umi Patel, CMO of North Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America said in a statement.

Patel says Juan at JJN Corp Deli and Grocery was chosen for the film because of the clear impact he has had on his community, even after his father died from COVID-19. “He suffered a great deal of loss when his father died from COVID-19 yet still found the strength to keep going back to work because he knew his community needed him,” said Patel. “He’s the epitome of hard-working, dedicated and passionate.”

Those who shop at the local stores will also be celebrated. The brand will be surprising customers with prepaid credit cards of up to $100. Starting today through Dec. 20, Pepsi plans on giving away approximately 100 gift cards a day at bodegas across New York City.

Pepsi worked with Acceleration Community of Companies on the concept, talent and public relations around the campaign, and agency VaynerMedia for production. The film was directed by VaynerProductions’ Randy Wilkins.

It’s not the first time this year that the soda company has launched a campaign with a bodega. In October, the brand released an animated spot celebrating the late Notorious B.I.G.’s love for Pepsi and in it, is the B.I.G. bodega.

