Gabriel Cheung on lessons in teamwork from his family’s takeout restaurant

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, guest editor Goh Iromoto turns the spotlight to Gabriel Cheung, global executive creative director at TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, who writes about embracing a familial approach to foster unity and purpose.

Growing up in the heart of my family’s Chinese takeout restaurant, I learned early on the power of treating everything like a family business. As we mark AANHPI Heritage Month, I’m taking a moment to look back on how this family tradition of mine has influenced my journey, reminding me that true innovation doesn’t ever come from one person.

The lessons I gleaned from our restaurant extended far beyond the confines of the kitchen or the faded lightbox photos. They ingrained in me the importance of building genuine relationships and fostering camaraderie in all aspects of my professional life. Just as we relied on each other in the restaurant, I prioritize teamwork and mutual support in my endeavors. Our restaurant’s success was not measured in daily profits but in long-term sustainability. We invested in our family, prioritizing quality and service over fleeting gains. This mindset continues to guide me as I navigate the ever-changing landscape of our creative industry.

Recently, we had an exciting project with Hilton Hotels called “The Ad You Stay In.” It was a 10-minute TikTok video, which, considering the platform’s short attention span, was quite a feat. Pulling it off required an immense amount of trust from everyone involved.