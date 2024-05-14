Creativity News

Gabriel Cheung on lessons in teamwork from his family’s takeout restaurant

The TBWA\Chiat\Day NY global ECD writes about how embracing collaboration fosters unity and purpose
By Gabriel Cheung. Published on May 14, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Director Goh Iromoto on seeing life through the lens of two worlds

Gabriel Cheung.

Credit: Courtesy of Gabriel Cheung

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, guest editor Goh Iromoto turns the spotlight to Gabriel Cheung, global executive creative director at TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, who writes about embracing a familial approach to foster unity and purpose.

Growing up in the heart of my family’s Chinese takeout restaurant, I learned early on the power of treating everything like a family business. As we mark AANHPI Heritage Month, I’m taking a moment to look back on how this family tradition of mine has influenced my journey, reminding me that true innovation doesn’t ever come from one person.

The lessons I gleaned from our restaurant extended far beyond the confines of the kitchen or the faded lightbox photos. They ingrained in me the importance of building genuine relationships and fostering camaraderie in all aspects of my professional life. Just as we relied on each other in the restaurant, I prioritize teamwork and mutual support in my endeavors. Our restaurant’s success was not measured in daily profits but in long-term sustainability. We invested in our family, prioritizing quality and service over fleeting gains. This mindset continues to guide me as I navigate the ever-changing landscape of our creative industry.

Recently, we had an exciting project with Hilton Hotels called “The Ad You Stay In.” It was a 10-minute TikTok video, which, considering the platform’s short attention span, was quite a feat. Pulling it off required an immense amount of trust from everyone involved. 

Ad Age Creativity

Bookmark our section covering the best in brand creativity every day
Read more here

You know how they say, “Too many cooks in the kitchen …”? Well, in this case, there were a lot of us, but each brought something special to the table. From the amazing folks at Hilton who trusted us with their brand, to our hardworking agency team, to the talented directors at 1stAveMachine, to the creative minds of our TikTok influencers, to the OG influencer Paris Hilton, everyone had a hand in making the project shine. It was one of those rare moments where every contribution made the final result even better.

One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned from our family’s business is about resilience. When times get tough, having a strong support system from family becomes a lifeline, helping me push through even the toughest challenges. In 2022, during the peak of Asian hate, we took on a project for Procter & Gamble called “The Name.” It was all about encouraging pride in our given names, reaffirming that you don’t need an American name to live the American dream. It wasn’t an easy journey given the climate at the time, but leaning on fellow Asian community members and partners such as Goh Iromoto and Leah Alfonso made all the difference.

In conclusion, as we celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month, I pay tribute to the rich tapestry of heritage and values that have shaped my journey. My family’s takeout restaurant taught me more than just the art of cooking; it instilled in me a mindset that guides me to this day. 

Whether you’re on the agency side, client side or working as a consultant, embracing the familial approach fosters a sense of unity and purpose, resulting in work that not only reflects your pride but also leaves a lasting impact on those around you. Embrace your traditions, draw strength from them, and let them inspire innovation from within.

See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Creativity Award winners here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Director Goh Iromoto on seeing life through the lens of two worlds

Director Goh Iromoto on seeing life through the lens of two worlds
Psyop’s Marie Hyon on the music video that mirrored her own underdog story

Psyop’s Marie Hyon on the music video that mirrored her own underdog story
Translation’s Beth Fujiura on the transformative power of being normal

Translation’s Beth Fujiura on the transformative power of being normal
Bernice Chao on creating a community for Asians in the ad industry

Bernice Chao on creating a community for Asians in the ad industry
Brand filmmaker Stevo Chang on taking a direct stand against discrimination

Brand filmmaker Stevo Chang on taking a direct stand against discrimination
A celebration of creative excellence for AANHPI Month 2024

A celebration of creative excellence for AANHPI Month 2024
72andSunny’s Lauren Smith on Adobe’s ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and why creativity is essential

72andSunny’s Lauren Smith on Adobe’s ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and why creativity is essential
McDonald’s Elizabeth Campbell on embracing creativity

McDonald’s Elizabeth Campbell on embracing creativity