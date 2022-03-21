FTX partners with Naomi Osaka in an effort to attract more women to crypto

Crypto platform FTX is partnering with Naomi Osaka in a bid to draw more women into the cryptocurrency space.

“We have seen the statistics about how few women are part of crypto by comparison, which kind of mirrors the inequality we see in other financial markets,” the tennis star said in a statement announcing the partnership. “Cryptocurrencies started with the goal of being accessible to everyone and breaking down barriers to entry. I’m excited to partner with FTX to get back to that mission and to innovate on new ways to reach more people and further democratize the space.”

Although interest in the crypto economy has grown and more brands have entered the metaverse, the industry is still predominantly male. A November report from the Pew Research Center found that 43% of men ages 18 to 29 said they had invested in, traded or used a cryptocurrency, compared to just 19% of women in the same demographic.