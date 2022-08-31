How David's Bridal is shifting from Meta to TikTok in its social strategy

David’s Bridal has spent the last year shifting its social strategy toward TikTok as its experienced lower returns on its investments on Meta.

“Several years ago, Meta was effective at delivering a story, and that story converting to a sale or appointment,” said Kelly Cook, chief marketing and IT officer for David’s Bridal. “But we’ve seen degradation of that with Meta.”

And so David’s Bridal started listening to customers, who were showing up more on TikTok. The brand has spent the past few months experimenting with live shopping and tapping its sales associates to create content.

David's Bridal has increased its spend on TikTok fivefold in the last year, pulling dollars out of Meta to do so, Cook said, declining to share exact numbers. The brand is also finding success with Pinterest, she added.