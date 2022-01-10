Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Why T-Mobile is betting on video screens in Ubers and Lyfts

The mobile company acquired a network of rideshare screens through Octopus Interactive
By Asa Hiken. Published on January 10, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
20220107_OctopusInteractive-16x9.jpg
Credit: Octopus Interactive

Whether a consumer is on their way to the airport or coming home from a night out, T-Mobile wants to be the bridge for brands to reach them. 

The mobile telecom company officially closed a deal to acquire Octopus Interactive, a national network of rideshare screens that deliver games, prizes, video and "infotainment." Founded in 2018, Octopus operates in Uber and Lyft vehicles and has clients including Audible, Fox Entertainment and streaming company Philo.

The acquisition builds on a two-year commercial partnership and will integrate Octopus’ full staff into T-Mobile’s marketing solutions division. The devices of rideshare drivers on Octopus’ network will also now be powered by T-Mobile.

“With this move, we’re expanding our toolkit for marketers, meeting the needs of advertisers and empowering brands to better connect with consumers, beyond linear and traditional digital channels,” Mike Peralta, VP and general manager of T-Mobile’s marketing solutions division, said in a statement. 

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Adding video and digital out-of-home touchpoints could complement the scale the wireless carrier has in the mobile ad world, Peralta told Ad Age. T-Mobile has been busy building out its ad tech offerings through its trove of mobile data, which continues to grow as the company absorbs Sprint customers in the wake of its 2020 merger.

More from Ad Age
Why T-Mobile is ignoring Apple—in favor of Google—in its ad data efforts
Mike Juang
Why T-Mobile customers might ‘shrug off’ the data breach
Erika Wheless
Uber and Lyft sell ads on top of New York City taxis
Ryan Deffenbaugh

Factoring into its decision to acquire Octopus is an apparent comeback in out-of-home advertising, which, in the third quarter of 2021, saw a year-on-year increase in ad revenue of 38%, per a report by the Out of Home Association of America. Digital-out-of-home (DOOH) specifically saw a 56% rise over the same period.

As for the continued threat of COVID, Peralta is comforted by the significant boost in rideshare app bookings over the past year, and remains bullish on the impact of DOOH for people who will still need to get out and go places.

T-Mobile is hoping to entice brands by mixing interactive ads with Octopus’ range of content. The network has seen engagement rates between 2.5% and 12%, with the higher levels typically associated with more gamelike formats. In addition to branded games, Octopus also allows for video ads, surveys, and QR codes.

But while interactive content is an increasingly popular touchpoint for marketers, T-Mobile sees in rideshare screens a greater opportunity for brands to advertise in front of captive audiences, especially as rideshare apps continue to see record numbers in usage. 

“The reason we bought Octopus is not because they're a content company, but because they give us additional distribution in a very unique way,” Peralta said.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

In this article:

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

The ‘Puppy Bowl’ is issuing NFTs

The ‘Puppy Bowl’ is issuing NFTs

Watch: How Twitter is monetizing gaming

Watch: How Twitter is monetizing gaming

11 gamers brands should watch in 2022

11 gamers brands should watch in 2022
Roku's longtime platform leader Scott Rosenberg to exit

Roku's longtime platform leader Scott Rosenberg to exit
What a bumpy CES means for brands and live events like SXSW in 2022

What a bumpy CES means for brands and live events like SXSW in 2022
Former General Mills Chief Creative Officer Michael Fanuele joins ZenBusiness as brand marketing lead

Former General Mills Chief Creative Officer Michael Fanuele joins ZenBusiness as brand marketing lead
Meta controversies spur ANA to consider industry social media watchdog

Meta controversies spur ANA to consider industry social media watchdog