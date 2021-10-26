YouTube, TikTok, Snap seek to distance themselves from Facebook

Blackburn raised concerns about data collected by TikTok and whether it’s shared with the Chinese government, where parent company ByteDance is based. She said that despite vague assurances, TikTok “has not alleviated my concerns in the slightest.”

TikTok said it stores its data outside of China, including in Singapore and the U.S.

“We do not share information with the Chinese government,” Michael Beckerman, TikTok’s VP and head of public policy for the Americas, said at the hearing.

The witnesses also included Jennifer Stout, Snap’s president of global public policy and Leslie Miller, YouTube’s VP of government affairs and public policy.

Emphasis on Safety

Blumenthal and Blackburn’s subcommittee previously heard from Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen, the former product manager who leaked documents to the committee and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Haugen highlighted how Facebook’s engagement-based algorithms lead harmful content to become viral on the platform. She said these algorithms particularly affect teenage girls who already have negative views of their bodies.

The three social media companies sought to set themselves apart from Facebook in their approach to online safety, as TikTok and Snap make their first appearance before Congress.

Last week, Blumenthal separately invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the subcommittee in a future hearing.

Snap emphasized that one of it’s strongest privacy protections is that it only allows users ages 13 and up, and has no plans to market to kids under 13. The registration process fails for individuals under the age of 13 who attempt to sign up.

“We make no effort — and have no plans — to market to children,” Stout told the committee.